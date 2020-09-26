Advertisement

Seaman holds special meeting

Seaman School Board
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Seaman School District Board of Education & Administration will hold a special meeting on Monday.

The Seaman School District says it will hold a special Board of Education meeting on Monday, Sept. 28, at 6 p.m.

USD 345 said it will be discussing its Ready to Reopen Transition Plan for a secondary discussion.

According to Seaman, the meeting will be held at Seaman High School, 4850 NW Rochester Rd.

The District said residents may livestream the meeting to join.

