Seaman holds special meeting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Seaman School District Board of Education & Administration will hold a special meeting on Monday.

The Seaman School District says it will hold a special Board of Education meeting on Monday, Sept. 28, at 6 p.m.

USD 345 said it will be discussing its Ready to Reopen Transition Plan for a secondary discussion.

According to Seaman, the meeting will be held at Seaman High School, 4850 NW Rochester Rd.

The District said residents may livestream the meeting to join.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.