Saturday forecast: Hot today, MUCH cooler tomorrow with a rain chance

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hot conditions stick around for one more day before a cold front brings a major cool down tomorrow and even a chance for rain.

Unfortunately not everyone will get rain, in fact the best chance for rain is east of HWY 75 and southeast Kansas. This means farther to the west you are toward central Kansas the chances of getting rain are slim and even if you do it won’t amount to much. With this being the only chance for rain in the next 8 days, consider yourself lucky if you get rain otherwise the wait for much needed rain will continue.

Confidence is increasing on the overall weather pattern next work week but with several frontal boundaries and cooler air making its way into the area we’ll continue to fine tune the forecast each day. Bottom line think it’ll be cooler on Monday compared to Sunday before a warming trend Tuesday into Wednesday and then cooling down again to end the work week before warming up again next weekend. With lows getting close to 40° that means the concern for some areas to get down in the 30s exist and something we’ll have to watch on the potential it gets cold enough for patchy frost to develop. Right now IF there is going to be that chance it’ll be Thursday night.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the 90s, low 90s east with upper 90s to possibly hitting 100° out west. Humidity wise remains somewhat uncertain but worst case scenario if there is a heat index it’ll just be 1-2° above the air temperature. Winds will gust around 35 mph out of the south.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Lows in the low-mid 60s. Winds S/NW 5-15, gusting up to 20 mph. Winds will be diminishing after midnight, likely less than 10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy. Slight chance of rain after 9am, better chance by the afternoon. Isolated t-storms are also possible. Highs in the 70s. Winds NE 10-20 mph.

The cool weather continues Monday but with more sun and highs in the mid-upper 60s and gusts around 25 mph out of the northwest.

We’ll get a break from the wind on Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s-low 70s. This may end of being the pick day of the week because even though it does get slightly warmer Wednesday there will be more of a breeze with gusts up to 20 mph.

A cold front pushes through to end the work week with highs stuck in the 60s Thursday and Friday. Uncertainty exists in the models on whether we are closer to the low 60s or mid-upper 60s so be advised of potential changes to this part of the forecast.

Taking Action:

Stay hydrated today.

While the Storm Prediction Center has taken northeast Kansas out of the elevated fire risk, still use caution with the conditions today. Avoid outdoor burning or any activities that could produce a spark and cause a fire.

While not everyone will get rain Sunday, start thinking about a Plan B for staying inside in the afternoon especially if you’re east of HWY 75.

While the chance remains low right now, keep an eye on the forecast low Thursday night especially near the Nebraska border on the potential it could get cold enough for patchy frost.



Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.