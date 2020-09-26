Advertisement

Riley Family Physicians clinic holds ribbon cutting for newly completed facility

Ribbon cutting at Riley Family Physicians clinic(WIBW)
By Becky Goff
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - A ribbon cutting was held for the new medical facility in northern Riley County on Saturday morning.

Riley Family Physicians, a division of the Clay County Medical Center, recently finished the construction of the new facility.

This facility brings family health care closer to the communities of Riley, Leonardville, and Randolph.

Healthcare services include prevention, wellness care, risk screenings, and chronic disease management.

“We wanted to provide high quality medical care to this community, so with this new clinic and with our new physicians joining us, we were able to complete both tasks.” Clay County Medical Center, CEO, Austin Gillard says.

Riley Family Physicians clinic will be open starting Monday, October 5th. For more information on the clinic, visit CCMCKS.org

