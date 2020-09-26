PAWS hosts Trails for Tails in Manhattan

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Purple Power Animal Welfare Society will be hosting Trails for Tails Purple Paws 5K in Manhattan on Oct. 10.

PAWS said the event will begin at Washington Marlatt Park and Trail. It said to park and start at the Farm Bureau Building at 2627 KFB Plaza in Manhattan.

Click here to register for the race.

