Advertisement

Marshall cosponsors bill for additional support for Kansas businesses

(AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - Congressman Roger Marshall is pushing for additional support for Kansas small businesses.

Congressman Roger Marshall says the Paycheck Protection Program has been one of the most successful programs created by the CARES Act. He said in the Spring of 2020, over 50,000 loans that totaled over $5 billion were made to businesses in Kansas, saving about 500,000 jobs.

Marshall said while many Kansans have returned to work and businesses resume operations, there are still businesses and families feeling the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and need additional support. He said on Wednesday he cosponsored H.R. 8265 which is a bill authored by Small Business Committee Ranking Member Steve Chabot and would allow struggling businesses to take a second loan from the remaining $138 billion in PPP funds.

Marshall said he has also signed onto Representative Jamie Herrera Butler’s H. Res. 116, allowing for immediate consideration of Ranking Member Chabot’s important relief legislation.

“While Speaker Pelosi and the Democrats remain determined to play partisan games, I remain committed to supporting small businesses and the Main Streets of rural Kansas,” said Rep. Marshall. “Rather than listening to her own caucus and working across party lines, she continues to obstruct efforts to bring relief legislation to the House floor. Small businesses are the backbone of our rural economy. Allowing political obstructionism and partisan games to set the agenda in Washington is not the type of “leadership” that our hardworking Americans deserve, and I strongly support reopening the PPP to small businesses in need.”

According to Marshall, H.R. 8265 sets aside $25 billion from PPP funding to go specifically toward businesses with 10 employees or fewer, while allowing certain other businesses to get a second PPP loan. He said consistent with the original Paycheck Protection Program, funding form the new round of loans must be used on payroll and authorized business-related expenses.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Commander John Scott Hannon Veterans Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Bill heads to President Trump’s desk

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The House passage of the groundbreaking Commander John Scott Hannon Veterans Memorial Health and Suicide Prevention Bill is under review by President Donald Trump.

Sports

KSU roars back and upsets #3 Oklahoma in Norman

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Kansas State put up 31 second half points in a huge comeback effort to take down 3rd-ranked Oklahoma. K-State upset the Sooners 38-35.

News

Gov. Kelly fills 1st Judicial District Vacancy

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly has made her pick to fill the 1 Judicial District vacancy.

News

PAWS hosts Trails for Tails in Manhattan

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Purple Power Animal Welfare Society will be hosting Trails for Tails Purple Paws 5K in Manhattan on Oct. 10.

Latest News

News

Wichita man faces 10 years in two armed robberies

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Wichita man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for two armed robberies in Wichita.

News

TFD determines SE Topeka fire intentionally set

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Topeka Fire Department has determined that an early morning fire on Wednesday was intentionally set.

News

AG says anti-price gouging laws apply online as well

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Attorney General Derek Schmidt is assuring Kansans that state anti-price gouging laws apply online and not just to local businesses.

News

How Trump, Biden are preparing for first presidential debate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
For some, the debates represent the most important moments in the 2020 campaign’s closing days, a rare opportunity for millions of voters to compare the candidates' policies and personalities side-by-side on prime-time television.

News

Kansas Supreme Court affirms first-degree murder conviction

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Supreme Court affirmed a first-degree murder conviction on Friday, Sept. 25.

Sports

Sporting KC game postponed due to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
A match scheduled to be played Sept. 27 between Sporting KC and the Colorado Rapids has been postponed. This comes after one player and three staff members of the Colorado Rapids received confirmed positive tests for the coronavirus.