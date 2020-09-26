Marshall cosponsors bill for additional support for Kansas businesses

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - Congressman Roger Marshall is pushing for additional support for Kansas small businesses.

Congressman Roger Marshall says the Paycheck Protection Program has been one of the most successful programs created by the CARES Act. He said in the Spring of 2020, over 50,000 loans that totaled over $5 billion were made to businesses in Kansas, saving about 500,000 jobs.

Marshall said while many Kansans have returned to work and businesses resume operations, there are still businesses and families feeling the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and need additional support. He said on Wednesday he cosponsored H.R. 8265 which is a bill authored by Small Business Committee Ranking Member Steve Chabot and would allow struggling businesses to take a second loan from the remaining $138 billion in PPP funds.

Marshall said he has also signed onto Representative Jamie Herrera Butler’s H. Res. 116, allowing for immediate consideration of Ranking Member Chabot’s important relief legislation.

“While Speaker Pelosi and the Democrats remain determined to play partisan games, I remain committed to supporting small businesses and the Main Streets of rural Kansas,” said Rep. Marshall. “Rather than listening to her own caucus and working across party lines, she continues to obstruct efforts to bring relief legislation to the House floor. Small businesses are the backbone of our rural economy. Allowing political obstructionism and partisan games to set the agenda in Washington is not the type of “leadership” that our hardworking Americans deserve, and I strongly support reopening the PPP to small businesses in need.”

According to Marshall, H.R. 8265 sets aside $25 billion from PPP funding to go specifically toward businesses with 10 employees or fewer, while allowing certain other businesses to get a second PPP loan. He said consistent with the original Paycheck Protection Program, funding form the new round of loans must be used on payroll and authorized business-related expenses.

