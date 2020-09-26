Major cool down for Sunday with rain showers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a hot start to the weekend, it’ll feel more like Fall Sunday with highs in the 60s and 70s and a chance for rain.

Sunday’s temperatures are tricky due to the combination of rain developing in the afternoon which would keep temperatures from warming, cooler airmass working its way into the area, and potential sun in north-central Kansas late in the afternoon which could boost temperatures before sunset. The main takeaway is temperatures could range anywhere from low 60s to mid 70s and could occur at odd times. For example temperatures may be able to warm in the low 70s in Topeka around midday but once rain moves into the area, temperatures will drop in the 60s during the afternoon.

After Sunday’s rain chance dry conditions are expected during the entire work week with temperatures the big weather story.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds S/N 5-15, gusting up to 20 mph. Winds will be diminishing after midnight, likely less than 10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy. Slight chance of rain after 9am, better chance by the afternoon. Isolated t-storms are also possible. Highs in the upper 60s-mid 70s. Keep in mind highs may occur around midday especially for those that get afternoon rain where temperatures will likely cool down in the 60s once it does so. Winds N 5-15 mph.

The cool weather continues Monday but with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-upper 60s with gusts around 25 mph out of the northwest.

We’ll get a break from the wind on Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s-low 70s. This may end of being the pick day of the week although Wednesday isn’t looking too bad either with highs in the mid 70s, there will just be more of a breeze with gusts up to 20 mph.

A cold front pushes through to end the work week with highs cooling down in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows for most of next week will be in the 40s with some exceptions of a few spots staying in the low 50s Wednesday morning and getting down in the 30s for Friday morning.

Taking Action:

Not everyone will get rain tomorrow or at least if everyone does areas farther west toward central Kansas will likely remain under 0.05″. While the chance exists anytime, the highest chance for rain will occur after 1pm. Get the most updated forecast tomorrow and of course the radar is there anytime you need it. While the chance remains low right now, keep an eye on the forecast low Thursday night especially near the Nebraska border on the potential it could get cold enough for patchy frost.

