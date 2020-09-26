Advertisement

KTA searches for customer input with annual survey

(KY3)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Turnpike Authority is looking for customer input with an annual satisfaction survey.

The Kansas Turnpike Authority says it is inviting residents to provide feedback on their travel experience along the Kansas Turnpike by participating in their annual Customer Satisfaction Survey.

The KTA said anyone that uses the Turnpike, whether daily or occasionally, is encouraged to share thoughts with it to help prioritize future projects and make internal improvements.

“We’re a customer-driven organization,” said Steve Hewitt, KTA’s CEO. “Customer feedback helps drive our decisions for future projects. Modernization efforts like highway speed electronic lanes came from listening to our customers.”

The KTA said the survey is open until Oct. 31, 2020, and can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

13 News at Six, Saturday Edition

Updated: 16 minutes ago
13 News at Six, Saturday Edition

Local

Riley Family Physicians clinic holds ribbon cutting for newly completed facility

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Becky Goff
A ribbon cutting was held for the new medical facility in northern Riley County on Saturday morning.

News

Topeka Chamber PAC endorses candidates for 2020 General Election

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce has announced its 2020 General Election candidate endorsements.

News

Wichita man faces decade in prison for drug, gun charges

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Wichita man has pleaded guilty to federal drug and gun charges.

News

Coolest Thing Made in Kansas judges final eight

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Coolest Thing Made in Kansas contest is judging is voting on its final eight products.

Latest News

News

Group holds march in Overbrook to pray for America

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
Church members from across the area gathered in Overbrook on Saturday for a prayer march.

Forecast

Major cool down for Sunday with rain showers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Highs will be about 20° cooler between today and tomorrow

News

Gov. Kelly ensures Kansas voters get registered

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly and state agencies are ensuring that Kansas voters can get registered to vote as part of an effort to ensure Kansas is in full compliance with federal voting laws.

News

House passes 9-8-8 suicide hotline legislature

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Senator Jerry Moran is applauding the House of Representatives on its passage of the 9-8-8 Suicide Hotline legislature.

News

Trump chooses Barrett for Supreme Court, Kansas lawmakers react

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
President Donald Trump has officially nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to serve as the next Associate Justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.