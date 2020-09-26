KTA searches for customer input with annual survey

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Turnpike Authority is looking for customer input with an annual satisfaction survey.

The Kansas Turnpike Authority says it is inviting residents to provide feedback on their travel experience along the Kansas Turnpike by participating in their annual Customer Satisfaction Survey.

The KTA said anyone that uses the Turnpike, whether daily or occasionally, is encouraged to share thoughts with it to help prioritize future projects and make internal improvements.

“We’re a customer-driven organization,” said Steve Hewitt, KTA’s CEO. “Customer feedback helps drive our decisions for future projects. Modernization efforts like highway speed electronic lanes came from listening to our customers.”

The KTA said the survey is open until Oct. 31, 2020, and can be found here.

