KSU roars back and upsets #3 Oklahoma in Norman
NORMAN, Okla. (WIBW) - Kansas State put up 31 second half points in a huge comeback effort to take down 3rd-ranked Oklahoma. K-State upset the Sooners 38-35.
Kansas State safety Jahron McPherson sealed the game by intercepting a Spencer Rattler throw.
Skylar Thompson had an exceptional outing. The senior quarterback completed 18/25 passes for 334 yards and a touchdown passing. He also contributed three touchdowns on the ground.
True freshmen running back Chris “Deuce” Vaughn also made a massive contribution. He carried the ball 8 times for 45 yards and a touchdown. He also caught 4 balls for 129 yards.
Redshirt freshmen Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler completed 30/41 passes for 387 yards and 4 touchdowns, including 3 interceptions.
Kansas State gets their first win of the season, improving to 1-1 overall and 1-0 in conference play. Next up, the Wildcats return home to host the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Kickoff is currently scheduled for October 3rd at 2:30 pm.
