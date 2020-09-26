Advertisement

KSU roars back and upsets #3 Oklahoma in Norman

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman, left, and Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley, right, talk before their NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki).(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NORMAN, Okla. (WIBW) - Kansas State put up 31 second half points in a huge comeback effort to take down 3rd-ranked Oklahoma. K-State upset the Sooners 38-35.

Kansas State safety Jahron McPherson sealed the game by intercepting a Spencer Rattler throw.

Skylar Thompson had an exceptional outing. The senior quarterback completed 18/25 passes for 334 yards and a touchdown passing. He also contributed three touchdowns on the ground.

True freshmen running back Chris “Deuce” Vaughn also made a massive contribution. He carried the ball 8 times for 45 yards and a touchdown. He also caught 4 balls for 129 yards.

Redshirt freshmen Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler completed 30/41 passes for 387 yards and 4 touchdowns, including 3 interceptions.

Kansas State gets their first win of the season, improving to 1-1 overall and 1-0 in conference play. Next up, the Wildcats return home to host the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Kickoff is currently scheduled for October 3rd at 2:30 pm.

A match scheduled to be played Sept. 27 between Sporting KC and the Colorado Rapids has been postponed. This comes after one player and three staff members of the Colorado Rapids received confirmed positive tests for the coronavirus.

The University of Kansas is now allowing fans to attend athletic events.

The Pac-12 has decided to play football in the fall, reversing an August decision to postpone until spring because of concerns about COVID-19.