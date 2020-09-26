KSU roars back and upsets #3 Oklahoma in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. (WIBW) - Kansas State put up 31 second half points in a huge comeback effort to take down 3rd-ranked Oklahoma. K-State upset the Sooners 38-35.

Kansas State safety Jahron McPherson sealed the game by intercepting a Spencer Rattler throw.

FINAL#Oklahoma: 35#KStateFB: 38



Jahron McPherson (@Jahron_1) seals the game on an interception. Kansas State upsets No. 3 Oklahoma on the road. pic.twitter.com/jUUcs7Eshv — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) September 26, 2020

Skylar Thompson had an exceptional outing. The senior quarterback completed 18/25 passes for 334 yards and a touchdown passing. He also contributed three touchdowns on the ground.

True freshmen running back Chris “Deuce” Vaughn also made a massive contribution. He carried the ball 8 times for 45 yards and a touchdown. He also caught 4 balls for 129 yards.

Redshirt freshmen Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler completed 30/41 passes for 387 yards and 4 touchdowns, including 3 interceptions.

Kansas State gets their first win of the season, improving to 1-1 overall and 1-0 in conference play. Next up, the Wildcats return home to host the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Kickoff is currently scheduled for October 3rd at 2:30 pm.

