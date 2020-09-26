KDA opens Organic Certification Cost Share Program applications

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Agriculture has opened its Organic Certification Cost Share Program applications.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture says it has funds available or the National Organic Certification Cost Share Program. It said through the program, farms, ranches and businesses that produce, process or package certified organic agricultural products could be reimbursed for eligible expenses.

According to the KDA, the purpose of the NOCCSP is to reduce the costs of receiving and maintaining organic certification under the National Organic Program. It said for the 2020-2023 fiscal years, it is revising the reimbursement amount to 50% of the certified organic operation’s eligible expenses, up to a maximum of $500 per scope. It said scopes include areas of crops, livestock, wild crops and handling. It said the change is due to a limited amount of funding available and will allow a larger number of certified organic operations to receive assistance.

The KDA said FSA awards the NOCCSP funds to eligible state agencies serving as administering entities working directly with organic operations to reimburse costs. It said the current period of qualification for organic operations seeking reimbursements is from Oct. 1, 2019, to Sept. 30, 2020. It said applications are now being accepted through Dec. 15, 2020, or until all funds have been handed out, whichever comes first.

The KDA said its mission is to support all facets of agriculture, including lending support to those selling their products as certified organic.

For more information, click here, or contact KDA economist Peter Oppelt at Peter.Oppelt@ks.gov or 785-564-6726.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.