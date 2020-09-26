Kansas Supreme Court affirms first-degree murder conviction

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court affirmed a first-degree murder conviction on Friday, Sept. 25.

The Kansas Supreme Court says on direct appeal, it affirmed a first-degree murder conviction in Appeal No. 117,436: State of Kansas vs. Dale M. Willis.

According to the Court, Willis' convictions for first-degree murder and battery in Johnson County were affirmed.

In an opinion written by Justice Caleb Stegall, the Court held that Willis' jury instruction error claims were barred by the invited error doctrine due to Willis requesting and agreeing to the wording of those jury instructions.

Additionally, the Supreme Court said it studied several statements made by the State and held that none of them constituted prosecutorial error.

Further, the Court said it held the district court properly admitted testimony from an agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearm and Explosives and evidence from his brother James Willis' smartphone.

The Court said finding no trial errors, it held that no cumulative error occurred.

Moreover, the Court said it held that no sentencing errors existed either. It said the district court did not impermissibly weigh aggravating and mitigating circumstances due to it not finding any mitigating factors existed.

Finally, the Court said it deemed abandoned Willis' claim the district court violated his Fifth Amendment rights because Willis failed to properly brief the issue.

