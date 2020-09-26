Kansas GOP announces Keep Kansas Great bus tour
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Republican Party has announced its 2020 Keep Kansas Great bus tour.
The Kansas Republican Party says its Keep Kansas Great bus tour features 2020 candidates like Roger Marshall, Tracey Mann, Jake LaTurner, Amanda Adkins and Ron Estes. It said it will also feature other current and former GOP elected officials and special guests.
The Kansas GOP says tour dates, times and stops are as follows:
- Saturday, October 3rd:
- El Dorado - 2 to 3 p.m.
- Newton - 4 to 4:40 p.m.
- Wichita - 5:15 to 6:15 p.m.
- Hutchinson - 7:30 to 8 p.m.
- Sunday, October 4th:
- Liberal - 11 to 11:30 a.m.
- Dodge City - 1 to 1:30 p.m.
- Garden City - 2:45 to 3:30 p.m.
- Colby - 5:30 to 6 p.m.
- Quinter - 7 to 8 p.m.
- Monday, October 5th:
- Hays - 9 to 9:45 a.m.
- Russel - 10:30 to 11 a.m.
- Beloit - 1 to 1:30 p.m.
- Concordia - 2:15 to 2:45 p.m.
- Salina - 4 to 4:45 p.m.
- Abilene - 5:30 to 6 p.m.
- Manhattan - 7 to 8 p.m.
- Tuesday, October 6th:
- Topeka - 9 to 9:45 a.m.
- Emporia - 11 to 11:45 a.m.
- Independence - 2 to 2:30 p.m.
- Pittsburg - 4 to 4:30 p.m.
- Fort Scott - 5:30 to 6 p.m.
- Louisburg - 7 to 8 p.m.
- Wednesday, October 7th:
- Atchison - 8:30 to 9:15 a.m.
- Leavenworth - 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.
- Tonganoxie - 12 to 12:30 p.m.
- Kansas City - 1 to 1:30 p.m.
- Olathe - 2 to 2:45 p.m.
- Overland Park - 3:30 to 4:15 p.m.
The Kansas Republican Party said specific information about locations will be announced at a later date.
Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.
Kansas GOP picks Rep. Marshall for Senate seat over Kobach
Kansas Republicans have nominated Rep. Roger Marshall for the Senate over polarizing conservative Kris Kobach.
Former Lt. Gov. Tracey Mann wins big 1st Republican primary
Salina real estate broker and former Lt. Gov. Tracey Mann has won the Republican primary in Kansas’ 1st District.
Jake LaTurner responds to 2nd Congressional District Republican nomination
State treasurer Jake LaTurner will move on to November’s general election as the Republican nominee for Kansas’ 2nd Congressional District, unseating incumbent Rep. Steve Watkins.
Republican Estes wins full term in Congress
Republican Rep. Ron Estes has won a full term in Congress representing a Wichita-area district he first won in a tight special election last year for the seat formerly held by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.