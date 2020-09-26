Kansas GOP announces Keep Kansas Great bus tour

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Republican Party has announced its 2020 Keep Kansas Great bus tour.

The Kansas Republican Party says its Keep Kansas Great bus tour features 2020 candidates like Roger Marshall, Tracey Mann, Jake LaTurner, Amanda Adkins and Ron Estes. It said it will also feature other current and former GOP elected officials and special guests.

The Kansas GOP says tour dates, times and stops are as follows:

Saturday, October 3rd: El Dorado - 2 to 3 p.m. Newton - 4 to 4:40 p.m. Wichita - 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. Hutchinson - 7:30 to 8 p.m.

Sunday, October 4th: Liberal - 11 to 11:30 a.m. Dodge City - 1 to 1:30 p.m. Garden City - 2:45 to 3:30 p.m. Colby - 5:30 to 6 p.m. Quinter - 7 to 8 p.m.

Monday, October 5th: Hays - 9 to 9:45 a.m. Russel - 10:30 to 11 a.m. Beloit - 1 to 1:30 p.m. Concordia - 2:15 to 2:45 p.m. Salina - 4 to 4:45 p.m. Abilene - 5:30 to 6 p.m. Manhattan - 7 to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, October 6th: Topeka - 9 to 9:45 a.m. Emporia - 11 to 11:45 a.m. Independence - 2 to 2:30 p.m. Pittsburg - 4 to 4:30 p.m. Fort Scott - 5:30 to 6 p.m. Louisburg - 7 to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, October 7th: Atchison - 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. Leavenworth - 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tonganoxie - 12 to 12:30 p.m. Kansas City - 1 to 1:30 p.m. Olathe - 2 to 2:45 p.m. Overland Park - 3:30 to 4:15 p.m.



The Kansas Republican Party said specific information about locations will be announced at a later date.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.