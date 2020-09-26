Advertisement

House passes Continuing Resolution for CCC pleasing Rep. Marshall

(kwch)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - U.S. Congressman Roger Marshall is pleased with the passage of the Continuing Resolution.

U.S. Congressman Roger Marshall says he was unable to return to Washington D.C. on Tuesday due to an urgent family medical issue requiring his presence. However, he says he is pleased with the House passage of the Continuing Resolution for the Commodity Credit Corporation.

“I am pleased to see this Continuing Resolution includes funding for the Commodity Credit Corporation (CCC), to make commodity, conservation, and trade promotion payments required by the Farm Bill,” said Rep. Marshall. “The CCC includes crucial programs farmers and ranchers have signed up for and depend on as part of their marketing and business decisions.”

