Group holds march in Overbrook to pray for America

OVERBROOK, Kan. (WIBW) - Church members from across the area gathered in Overbrook on Saturday for a prayer march.

“We’re sometimes overwhelmed by the bad things that are going on and we want to be able to look beyond that to a God of hope and a God of peace,” said Grace Community Church pastor Elvin Dillard.

The group marched from Grace Community Church to Overbrook City Hall, stopping to pray together along the way.

Dillard said, “Our whole goal was simply to let the world know, let our community know that there’s a God who cares about the brokenness and about the problems that we have in our nation.”

He said they prayed for the healing of America, their communities, families and leaders.

“We prayed for all levels of government and just for peace in our nation," Dillard continued saying, “We’re just falling before God and asking him to heal our nation. It’s very wounded.”

He said it’s a cause that hits close to home, with many of the group’s members being veterans.

”We care very deeply about our country," Dillard said, “We really care about our country and it breaks our heart to see such turmoil.”

The group is encouraging others to join them.

“People everywhere can be praying, they don’t need to march down a street or even go to city hall," Dillard said, "The Lord is as near as his name when you call upon him, so we invite people to be praying for our country.”

The march in Overbrook was inspired by the Franklin Graham Ministry. Graham organized a Healing Prayer March in Washington D.C. Saturday morning and Dillard said they wanted to stand in unity with them.

