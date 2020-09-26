Advertisement

Groundbreaking for Expedition Asia at Sunset Zoo

Expedition Asia groundbreaking at Sunset Zoo in Manhattan
Expedition Asia groundbreaking at Sunset Zoo in Manhattan
By Becky Goff
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 5 years in the making Manhattan’s Sunset Zoo broke ground Friday afternoon for the renovation of the zoo to create the new Expedition Asia exhibits.

Plans were started for the much-needed upgrades in 2014, thanks to a donation of $500,000, by longtime Manhattan businessman, Chuck Jackson, which he designated to renovate the tiger exhibit.

Zoo partners and trust members were able to finalize plans and funding with the City of Manhattan, earlier this month.

Upgrades include larger enclosures for the tigers, sloth bears and amur leopards, an elevated overlook, ADA walkways, and training walls, which will allow zookeepers to show the public different training methods used to enrich the animals.

“It’s just going to be a totally different kind of experience than any experience around, and it will allow us to highlight conservation in…in a different way.” Sunset Zoo Zoological Trust, president, Beverly Fulton says.

The project is expected to take 11 months to complete, the rest of the Zoo will remain open throughout construction. Animals will be moved into the habitats and allowed time to acclimate before the exhibits open to the public.

