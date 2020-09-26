Advertisement

Gov. Kelly fills 1st Judicial District Vacancy

(WOWT)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has made her pick to fill the 1 Judicial District vacancy.

Governor Laura Kelly says she appointed Joan Lowdon, Leavenworth Deputy County Attorney and resident of Bonner Springs, on Wednesday to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Michael Gibbens.

“Throughout her career and during the interview process, Joan proved that she is not only ready to take on the responsibility of a district judge but that she has the best interests of her community at heart,” Governor Kelly said. “I know she will do great things for the people of Atchison and Leavenworth counties, whether they are appearing in her courtroom or are community partners working to improve our justice system.”

According to Kelly, Lowdon has been the Deputy County Attorney for Leavenworth County since 2017. She said as Deputy County Attorney, Lowdon prosecutes all types of felony and misdemeanor criminal cases, but she primarily prosecutes cases involving child victims and other person felonies.

Kelly said from 2011-2017 Lowden was an Assistant County Attorney for Leavenworth Co. She said Lowdensits on the board of directors for the Court Appointed Special Advocates program for the 1st Judicial District, and from 2017-2020 she served as president of the Leavenworth Co. Bar Association.

According to the Governor, Lowedn graduated from the University of Kansas School of Law in 2010 and earned her undergraduate degrees in French and Philosophy from Kansas State University in 2007.

“I’m incredibly grateful to my community and Governor Kelly for the opportunity to serve as a district judge,” Lowdon said. “Throughout my career, I’ve been struck by the power of a judge to make a positive impact on people’s lives, especially for vulnerable children. I am eager to get to work to ensure that everyone appearing in my court is heard and that the law is applied impartially.”

Gov. Kelly said district court judges in the 1st Judicial District are appointed by the governor and selected from among nominees chosen by a district nominating commission. She said judges in nominating commission districts are subject to retention elections every four years.

According to Kelly, the two other nominees selected by the commission were Keyta Kelly, private practice lawyer and former Leavenworth Co. Counselor-at-large, and Michael Jones, private practice lawyer and former Leavenworth Assistant Co. Attorney.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

1st Judicial District Nominating Commission to interview district judge nominees

The 1st Judicial District Nominating Commission will hold public interviews for district judge nominees.

1st Judicial District Nominating Commission interviews nominees for district judge

The 1st Judicial District Nominating Commission will interview nominees for a district judge position.

1st Judicial Nominating Commission seeks district judge nominees

The 1st Judicial Nominating Commission says it is seeking nominations for a district judge vacancy in Leavenworth County.

Latest News

News

Commander John Scott Hannon Veterans Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Bill heads to President Trump’s desk

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The House passage of the groundbreaking Commander John Scott Hannon Veterans Memorial Health and Suicide Prevention Bill is under review by President Donald Trump.

Sports

KSU roars back and upsets #3 Oklahoma in Norman

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Kansas State put up 31 second half points in a huge comeback effort to take down 3rd-ranked Oklahoma. K-State upset the Sooners 38-35.

News

PAWS hosts Trails for Tails in Manhattan

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Purple Power Animal Welfare Society will be hosting Trails for Tails Purple Paws 5K in Manhattan on Oct. 10.

News

Marshall cosponsors bill for additional support for Kansas businesses

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Congressman Roger Marshall is pushing for additional support for Kansas small businesses.

Latest News

News

Wichita man faces 10 years in two armed robberies

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Wichita man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for two armed robberies in Wichita.

News

TFD determines SE Topeka fire intentionally set

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Topeka Fire Department has determined that an early morning fire on Wednesday was intentionally set.

News

AG says anti-price gouging laws apply online as well

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Attorney General Derek Schmidt is assuring Kansans that state anti-price gouging laws apply online and not just to local businesses.

News

How Trump, Biden are preparing for first presidential debate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
For some, the debates represent the most important moments in the 2020 campaign’s closing days, a rare opportunity for millions of voters to compare the candidates' policies and personalities side-by-side on prime-time television.

News

Kansas Supreme Court affirms first-degree murder conviction

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Supreme Court affirmed a first-degree murder conviction on Friday, Sept. 25.

Sports

Sporting KC game postponed due to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
A match scheduled to be played Sept. 27 between Sporting KC and the Colorado Rapids has been postponed. This comes after one player and three staff members of the Colorado Rapids received confirmed positive tests for the coronavirus.