Gov. Kelly fills 1st Judicial District Vacancy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has made her pick to fill the 1 Judicial District vacancy.

Governor Laura Kelly says she appointed Joan Lowdon, Leavenworth Deputy County Attorney and resident of Bonner Springs, on Wednesday to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Michael Gibbens.

“Throughout her career and during the interview process, Joan proved that she is not only ready to take on the responsibility of a district judge but that she has the best interests of her community at heart,” Governor Kelly said. “I know she will do great things for the people of Atchison and Leavenworth counties, whether they are appearing in her courtroom or are community partners working to improve our justice system.”

According to Kelly, Lowdon has been the Deputy County Attorney for Leavenworth County since 2017. She said as Deputy County Attorney, Lowdon prosecutes all types of felony and misdemeanor criminal cases, but she primarily prosecutes cases involving child victims and other person felonies.

Kelly said from 2011-2017 Lowden was an Assistant County Attorney for Leavenworth Co. She said Lowdensits on the board of directors for the Court Appointed Special Advocates program for the 1st Judicial District, and from 2017-2020 she served as president of the Leavenworth Co. Bar Association.

According to the Governor, Lowedn graduated from the University of Kansas School of Law in 2010 and earned her undergraduate degrees in French and Philosophy from Kansas State University in 2007.

“I’m incredibly grateful to my community and Governor Kelly for the opportunity to serve as a district judge,” Lowdon said. “Throughout my career, I’ve been struck by the power of a judge to make a positive impact on people’s lives, especially for vulnerable children. I am eager to get to work to ensure that everyone appearing in my court is heard and that the law is applied impartially.”

Gov. Kelly said district court judges in the 1st Judicial District are appointed by the governor and selected from among nominees chosen by a district nominating commission. She said judges in nominating commission districts are subject to retention elections every four years.

According to Kelly, the two other nominees selected by the commission were Keyta Kelly, private practice lawyer and former Leavenworth Co. Counselor-at-large, and Michael Jones, private practice lawyer and former Leavenworth Assistant Co. Attorney.

