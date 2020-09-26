Advertisement

Fractured masonry puts landmark Thacher building in danger of closure

By Grant Stephens
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three downtown Topeka businesses are in the process of moving out.

Prairie Glass Studio, Juli’s Coffee and Bistro, and Gizmo Pictures have called the Thacher building home for years. The building itself has stood tall as a downtown landmark for 132 years.

Jeff Carson is the co-owner of Gizmo Pictures, which bought the building ten years ago.

He says the foundation is rock-solid, but upstairs on the second floor, the west walls are slowly shifting inward.

“It’s been that way since we moved in - so it had done that little bit of a bend ... It hasn’t moved since so it gives you an idea of what we’re talking about,” he said.

He says about a year and a half ago the bending turned to cracking.

“The masonry just failed in one of these pilasters or columns between these big windows, the engineer said we’ve got to fix that,” Carson said.

Juli’s Coffee and Bistro is in the process of moving to another location on Kansas Avenue. It’s a challenge but the owner, Kelly Edkin, is undeterred.

“The universe does what it wants. It’s our job as top of the food chain to react to that and innovate," she said.

Carson says the fix for Thacher is expensive.

“We’ve been looking for the solution to fund the repair - it’s a $400,000 repair," he said.

If they can’t come up with the cash soon, the building could be condemned.

Carson says they’re working on a solution, and hopes the move-outs are only temporary.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Groundbreaking for Expedition Asia at Sunset Zoo

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Becky Goff
More than 5 years in the making Manhattan’s Sunset Zoo broke ground Friday afternoon for the renovation of the zoo to create the new Expedition Asia exhibits.

News

Fractured masonry puts landmark Thacher building in danger of closure

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Topeka Rescue Mission’s Operation Food Secure faces shortage

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
The Topeka Rescue Mission’s Operation Food Secure program will have only one distribution next week.

News

Topeka woman celebrates 100th birthday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Isaac French
Residents and staff at Oak Creek came together to celebrate Vivian as she turned 100 years old.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Riley Co. sees 73 new COVID-19 cases, 352 recoveries

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Riley County has 73 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 352 recoveries since its Monday report.

News

Topeka Haunted Woods makes changes to navigate pandemic Halloween

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
Organizers of Topeka Haunted Woods said the spirit of Halloween does not have to disappear just because the world is in a pandemic. Instead, they have worked with local health officials to safely bring guests into their spooky experience.

News

Over $1.8 million granted to Kansas criminal justice efforts

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas criminal justice efforts are receiving a $1.8 million infusion of cash to aid in their work.

News

Gov. Kelly observes Gold Star Mother’s and Family Day with new monument dedication, proclamation

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly is honoring the lives of fallen service members with a new proclamation and the unveiling of the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument.

News

KBI searches for endangered, missing Joplin girl

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Joplin Police Department in finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

News

Richard Schiefelbusch, former KU disabilities researcher, dies at 102

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Richard Schiefelbusch, a former University of Kansas disability researcher, has died at the age of 102.