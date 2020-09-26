Advertisement

Coolest Thing Made in Kansas judges final eight

MGN
MGN(KALB)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Coolest Thing Made in Kansas contest is judging is voting on its final eight products.

The Kansas Manufacturing Council said after over 22,500 votes, eight products ave advanced to the second round of voting for the 2020 Coolest Thing Made In Kansas.

KMC said the competition highlights important impacts of the manufacturing industry on the Kansas economy and helps raise awareness f many products made in the state.

According to the Council, the eight products headed to the second round of the tournament after getting the highest votes in their head to head matchups during the first round, moving them one step closer to the ultimate prize.

KMC said second-round matchups are as follows:

  • Garmin Autoland vs. Stanfield Heat Mat
  • Custom Built Dredge vs. BG Rev-It Tool
  • T-Blocks vs. Rawhide Portable Corral
  • Tippin’s Gourmet Pies vs. EMP Shield

The Council said the winner will be announced during the Kansas Manufacturing Summit on Tuesday, Oct. 6, at the Kansas Star Casino. It said the top four companies will be invited to display at the summit.

KMC said voting rules are as follows:

  • Voting during the tournament is open to the public. A voter may vote once per match-up per round.
  • Nominated products will advance through a series of voting rounds.
  • Products receiving the highest number of votes during each voting period will advance rounds to the top eight, four, and two.
  • The winner will be announced on October 6th at the 2020 Kansas Manufacturing Summit.
  • The number of votes received will be reset at the beginning of each round.

According to the Council, the calendar for the contest is as follows:

  • Sept. 14th: Nominations close
  • Sept. 15th: Announce Top 16
  • Sept. 16th – 21st: Voting for Top 16
  • Sept. 22nd: Announce Top 8
  • Sept. 23rd – 27th: Voting for Top 8
  • Sept. 28th: Announce Top 4
  • Sept. 28th – Oct. 1st: Voting for Top 4
  • Oct. 2nd: Announce Top 2
  • Oct. 2nd - Oct. 5th: Voting for Top 2
  • Oct. 6th: 2020 Winner Announced

