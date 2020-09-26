Auburn-Washburn holds special board meeting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Auburn Washburn School District will hold a special board meeting on Monday.

The Auburn-Washburn School District says it will hold a special Board of Education meeting on Monday, Sept. 28, at 6:30 p.m.

The district said it will be reviewing feedback from a recent community conversation and surveys among parents and staff.

The Board said it would also be reviewing the current phase of education compared to current COVID-19 data.

According to the district, it has bee operating on hybrid learning since the beginning of its school year on Aug. 27.

Auburn-Washburn said the meeting will be held in its Board of Education room in the district office at Shuler Education Center, 5928 SW 53rd St. It said the meeting is open to the public, however, due to social distancing requirements space is limited.

Those that wish to view the meeting but cannot be there in person can watch it on the district’s livestream.

