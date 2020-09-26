Advertisement

Auburn-Washburn holds special board meeting

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Auburn Washburn School District will hold a special board meeting on Monday.

The Auburn-Washburn School District says it will hold a special Board of Education meeting on Monday, Sept. 28, at 6:30 p.m.

The district said it will be reviewing feedback from a recent community conversation and surveys among parents and staff.

The Board said it would also be reviewing the current phase of education compared to current COVID-19 data.

According to the district, it has bee operating on hybrid learning since the beginning of its school year on Aug. 27.

Auburn-Washburn said the meeting will be held in its Board of Education room in the district office at Shuler Education Center, 5928 SW 53rd St. It said the meeting is open to the public, however, due to social distancing requirements space is limited.

Those that wish to view the meeting but cannot be there in person can watch it on the district’s livestream.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Seaman holds special meeting

Latest News

News

TFD determines SE Topeka fire intentionally set

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Topeka Fire Department has determined that an early morning fire on Wednesday was intentionally set.

News

AG says anti-price gouging laws apply online as well

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Attorney General Derek Schmidt is assuring Kansans that state anti-price gouging laws apply online and not just to local businesses.

News

Kansas Supreme Court affirms first-degree murder conviction

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Supreme Court affirmed a first-degree murder conviction on Friday, Sept. 25.

Sports

Sporting KC game postponed due to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
A match scheduled to be played Sept. 27 between Sporting KC and the Colorado Rapids has been postponed. This comes after one player and three staff members of the Colorado Rapids received confirmed positive tests for the coronavirus.

Latest News

News

Kansas GOP announces Keep Kansas Great bus tour

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Republican Party has announced its 2020 Keep Kansas Great bus tour.

News

TPS micro classrooms successfully complete first week of in person classes

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Topeka Public Schools has successfully completed its first full week of in-person classes while micro alternative secondary schools start on Monday.

News

Seaman holds special meeting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Seaman School District Board of Education & Administration will hold a special meeting on Monday.

News

9-26-20 Ultimate Birthday Club

Updated: 4 hours ago
13 News This Morning Saturday Edition

Forecast

Saturday forecast: Hot today, MUCH cooler tomorrow with a rain chance

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Highs will be about 20° cooler between today and tomorrow

News

TPD identifies victim in early morning shooting

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts and Sarah Motter
The Topeka Police Department has identified the man that was shot and killed in his home on early Saturday morning.