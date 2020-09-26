AG says anti-price gouging laws apply online as well

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Attorney General Derek Schmidt is assuring Kansans that state anti-price gouging laws apply online and not just to local businesses.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt says states need authority to enforce anti-price gouging laws against online sellers just as they do against local businesses.

Schmidt said he joined 29 other attorneys general in asking the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit to overturn a lower court decision blocking Kentucky from enforcing its anti-price gouging law against retailers selling products on Amazon. He said in their brief, the attorneys general argued such laws are essential during emergencies like the COVID-19 pandemic in order to protect residents.

According to Schmidt, in Kansas, the state anti-price gouging law is in effect only during a declared state of disaster emergency and prohibits “profiteering from a disaster.”

“The Kansas anti-profiteering law is an important tool to help ensure hoarding and other unscrupulous practices do not deprive Kansans of necessary products during a disaster emergency,” Schmidt said. “In our modern economy, it is critical that online vendors not receive preferential treatment that could make the Internet an inviting hideout for those who would prey on consumers and unfairly compete with our Main Street businesses during the disruption of a disaster.”

As a result of measures taken to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Schmidt said many Kansans have been required to stay home and have increasingly turned toward online vendors to get essential goods and services. He said this makes ensuring online vendors play by the same rules as local businesses even more important.

According to Schmidt, the anti-profiteering law is enforced by the attorney general and county and district attorneys. He said it generally prohibits unjustifiably raising prices for necessary goods and services in which consumer demand has increased due to the virus outbreak. He said a price increase is unjustified if it exceeds the price at which the goods or services were available when the state of emergency began or the price for which the same goods or services are available from other sellers in the trade area by 25 cents or more.

Schmidt said the Kansas law was enacted in response to Sept. 11, 2001, and is codified at K.S A. 50-6, 106. He said it carries a penalty of up to $10,000 per violation and is only in effect during a disaster declaration.

According to the Attorney General, his office has been enforcing the Kansas anti-profiteering law during the COVID-19 pandemic and has investigated hundreds of complaints. He said if anyone has any information on price gouging in violation of the law they may file a complaint with his Consumer Protection Division online. He said consumers may also call 1-800-432-2310.

