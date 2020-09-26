Advertisement

AG says anti-price gouging laws apply online as well

(Source: San Diego County Sheriff's Department)
(Source: San Diego County Sheriff's Department)(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Attorney General Derek Schmidt is assuring Kansans that state anti-price gouging laws apply online and not just to local businesses.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt says states need authority to enforce anti-price gouging laws against online sellers just as they do against local businesses.

Schmidt said he joined 29 other attorneys general in asking the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit to overturn a lower court decision blocking Kentucky from enforcing its anti-price gouging law against retailers selling products on Amazon. He said in their brief, the attorneys general argued such laws are essential during emergencies like the COVID-19 pandemic in order to protect residents.

According to Schmidt, in Kansas, the state anti-price gouging law is in effect only during a declared state of disaster emergency and prohibits “profiteering from a disaster.”

“The Kansas anti-profiteering law is an important tool to help ensure hoarding and other unscrupulous practices do not deprive Kansans of necessary products during a disaster emergency,” Schmidt said. “In our modern economy, it is critical that online vendors not receive preferential treatment that could make the Internet an inviting hideout for those who would prey on consumers and unfairly compete with our Main Street businesses during the disruption of a disaster.”

As a result of measures taken to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Schmidt said many Kansans have been required to stay home and have increasingly turned toward online vendors to get essential goods and services. He said this makes ensuring online vendors play by the same rules as local businesses even more important.

According to Schmidt, the anti-profiteering law is enforced by the attorney general and county and district attorneys. He said it generally prohibits unjustifiably raising prices for necessary goods and services in which consumer demand has increased due to the virus outbreak. He said a price increase is unjustified if it exceeds the price at which the goods or services were available when the state of emergency began or the price for which the same goods or services are available from other sellers in the trade area by 25 cents or more.

Schmidt said the Kansas law was enacted in response to Sept. 11, 2001, and is codified at K.S A. 50-6, 106. He said it carries a penalty of up to $10,000 per violation and is only in effect during a disaster declaration.

According to the Attorney General, his office has been enforcing the Kansas anti-profiteering law during the COVID-19 pandemic and has investigated hundreds of complaints. He said if anyone has any information on price gouging in violation of the law they may file a complaint with his Consumer Protection Division online. He said consumers may also call 1-800-432-2310.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

TFD determines SE Topeka fire intentionally set

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Topeka Fire Department has determined that an early morning fire on Wednesday was intentionally set.

News

Kansas Supreme Court affirms first-degree murder conviction

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Supreme Court affirmed a first-degree murder conviction on Friday, Sept. 25.

Sports

Sporting KC game postponed due to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
A match scheduled to be played Sept. 27 between Sporting KC and the Colorado Rapids has been postponed. This comes after one player and three staff members of the Colorado Rapids received confirmed positive tests for the coronavirus.

News

Auburn-Washburn holds special board meeting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Auburn Washburn School District will hold a special board meeting on Monday.

Latest News

News

Kansas GOP announces Keep Kansas Great bus tour

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Republican Party has announced its 2020 Keep Kansas Great bus tour.

News

TPS micro classrooms successfully complete first week of in person classes

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Topeka Public Schools has successfully completed its first full week of in-person classes while micro alternative secondary schools start on Monday.

News

Seaman holds special meeting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Seaman School District Board of Education & Administration will hold a special meeting on Monday.

News

9-26-20 Ultimate Birthday Club

Updated: 4 hours ago
13 News This Morning Saturday Edition

Forecast

Saturday forecast: Hot today, MUCH cooler tomorrow with a rain chance

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Highs will be about 20° cooler between today and tomorrow

News

TPD identifies victim in early morning shooting

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts and Sarah Motter
The Topeka Police Department has identified the man that was shot and killed in his home on early Saturday morning.