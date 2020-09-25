Advertisement

Woman’s death in southeast Kansas investigated as homicide

(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGTON, Kan. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a homicide in southeast Kansas.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said in a news release that a relative of 34-year-old Amy Lammon called 911 Thursday morning to report that she was dead. Deputies with the Elk County Sherriff’s Office responded and found her body inside a home.

No details were released about how she died or whether a suspect had been identified.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Viaduct patching project begins Monday in Downtown Topeka

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Chris Fisher
Work on the Downtown Polk Quincy Viaduct could delay your commute starting next week.

News

Tinder helps lead police to Kansas suspect

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A Kansas man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing a man during a drug deal, and authorities say the Tinder dating app played a key role in tracking him down.

News

Kansas farm device triggers police response to shooting call

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities responding to a call about deputies being shot at briefly shut down the Kansas Turnpike Wednesday night and sent an armored vehicle and drone to the scene.

News

SNCO D.A. touts accomplishments in bid for re-election

Updated: 1 hours ago
13 News This Morning At 6AM

Latest News

News

13 News This Morning At 6AM Braggin Wall 09-25-20

Updated: 2 hours ago
13 News This Morning At 6AM

News

13 News This Morning Birthday Club 09-25-20

Updated: 2 hours ago
13 News This Morning At 6AM

Forecast

Friday forecast: Summer heat returns

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
90s through Saturday for most spots, 70s by Sunday with rain

News

Fort Riley investigating sexual assault allegations

Updated: 11 hours ago
Fort Riley investigating sexual assault allegations

Local

Annual BBQ festival benefits Boys and Girls Club of Manhattan

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
The 5th annual Mike Rowley Memorial Barbeque Festival is bringing people together for a great cause today in Manhattan.

Mike Rowley Memorial BBQ Festival

Updated: 12 hours ago
Mike Rowley Memorial BBQ Festival