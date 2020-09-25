Viaduct patching project begins Monday in Downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Work on the Downtown Polk Quincy Viaduct could delay your commute starting the week of September 28.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says crews will begin a concrete patching project in the westbound lanes of I-70 starting Monday morning.

The work will go on daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is expected to wrap up October 5, weather permitting.

K-DOT says the patching will be in the right lane only and says motorists should be prepared to slow down or stop completely.

To stay aware of all road construction projects across Kansas go to www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1.

