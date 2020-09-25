Topeka man arrested during child sex crime sting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s office says they arrested Jason Sandberg, 43, of Topeka Thursday for soliciting sex from a minor.

Officials say the Criminal Investigations Division took Sandberg into custody around 3 p.m. after they say he tried to coerce whom he believed to be a 15-year-old girl to engage in sexual acts.

Sanberg was booked into jail on charges of electronic solicitation and sexual exploitation of a child.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.