Topeka man arrested during child sex crime sting

Jason Sandberg, 43, of Topeka was arrested Thursday on charges of electronic solicitation of a child.
Jason Sandberg, 43, of Topeka was arrested Thursday on charges of electronic solicitation of a child.(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s office says they arrested Jason Sandberg, 43, of Topeka Thursday for soliciting sex from a minor.

Officials say the Criminal Investigations Division took Sandberg into custody around 3 p.m. after they say he tried to coerce whom he believed to be a 15-year-old girl to engage in sexual acts.

Sanberg was booked into jail on charges of electronic solicitation and sexual exploitation of a child.

