Tinder helps lead police to Kansas suspect

Tinder, Online Dating App / (MGN)
Tinder, Online Dating App / (MGN) (GIM)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing a man during a drug deal, and authorities say the Tinder dating app played a key role in tracking him down.

The Wichita Eagle reports that 27-year-old Tanner Mora of Wichita was sentenced Wednesday for the killing in a health club parking lot.

Lorenzo Wade’s body was found by a plastic bag of marijuana on Feb. 6, 2019. Prosecutors say Wade was killed during a drug deal that went wrong and turned into a robbery. An autopsy showed he was shot seven times in the back and had other wounds to his buttocks, hand and arms.

Mora was convicted of first-degree felony murder in February. A second suspect is awaiting trial.

A cellphone found with Wade included information from a Tinder account that helped lead police to the suspect.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

