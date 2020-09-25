Advertisement

Stormont Vail warns of potential winter surge of COVID-19

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As Kansans begin preparing for winter, Stormont Vail Health is warning of a potential winter surge of COVID-19.

Stormont Vail Health says a change in seasons means a potential surge in COVID-19. It said public health experts are expressing their concerns about the virus gaining momentum with cooler temperatures and the ending of outdoor socializing. It said winter also brings traditional holidays marking the gathering of extended families.

According to Stormont Vail, the numbers are already beginning to spike. It said with the arrival of autumn the country saw a jump of new cases of over 15% in 10 days.

Stormont Vail said its team has been planning and preparing as it positions for the future care of the community. It said it has experienced heightened demand for services in the hospital and in clinics throughout the summer. It said it is preparing for the upcoming season by doing the following:

  • Roll out of a COVID-19 critical staffing incentive program to address staffing shortages and gaps in critical areas. The program offers existing team members the opportunity to commit and work additional shifts for a limited timeframe. Positions currently eligible are RNs and LPNs in acute care and clinic settings, as well as other eligible roles that can float to fulfill one of those positions. The program will be monitored and can be shifted to other high need areas in the future.
  • Acquisition of additional patient care equipment for acute care settings. This includes infusion pump modules, beds and stretchers, and other equipment.
  • Continual review of our personal protective equipment protocols. Acquisition of a 90-day supply of personal protective equipment for team members, in addition to days on hand for par levels.
  • Expansion of respiratory clinics throughout the region. These are now in place in Cotton O’Neil North, 4505 N.W. Fielding Road, and at Cotton O’Neil Clinics in Manhattan, Wamego, Osage City and Oskaloosa.
  • Continual review of our testing practices. Planned expansion of point of care COVID-19 testing to the region, in addition to drive-through COVID-19 testing for symptomatic community members and pre-procedure.

According to the hospital, to help it better deliver care, team members are part of initiatives in many patient care areas such as:

  • Continuing to refine and expand telehealth to have safe access to providers.
  • Streamlining access to acute mental health services.
  • Expanding drive-thru influenza vaccination clinic to eight days this year – Wednesdays and Thursdays through October, as well as provided other access for the community. For more details, click here.

Stormont Vail said the COVID-19 pandemic, along with seasonal influenza, will place more strain on health care organizations during the winter. It said, for this reason, it is highly encouraging residents to get the flu shot.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

6 items to add to your packing list for COVID-era travel

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Sally French, NerdWallet
There are several less obvious items you may want to bring when you travel that you likely have not prioritized before.

Coronavirus

Virus cases rise in US heartland, home to anti-mask feelings

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press and HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH, NICKY FORSTER and JOCELYN NOVECK Associated Press
The spread has created new problems at hospitals, schools and colleges in the Midwest, as well as in parts of the West.

National

Under virus strain, Europe’s leaders plead at UN for unity

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
This year’s unusual work-from-home General Assembly comes as COVID-19 cases escalate in many regions but especially in Europe, where some of the world’s most advanced hospitals in some of the world’s richest countries are again under strain.

News

Kansas reports 1,366 new COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kylie Cameron
Kansas also added another 50 hospitalizations since Wednesday, bringing the total to 2,816.

Latest News

Coronavirus

2 charged for handling of virus outbreak at Mass. veterans home where 76 died

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER
Two former leaders of a Massachusetts home for aging veterans where nearly 80 people sickened by the coronavirus died have been criminally charged for their handling of the outbreak, the state’s attorney general said Friday.

National

Drugmaker Novavax begins late-stage vaccine trial in UK

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Drugmakers are rushing to develop COVID-19 vaccines with the backing of governments desperate to find a way of easing restrictions that have hammered the world economy.

National

Transparency called for in Breonna Taylor investigation

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
Transparency called for in the Breonna Taylor investigation.

National

Misreported Deaths: Government count of nursing home COVID-19 cases still inaccurate despite criticism

Updated: 18 hours ago
For three months, InvestigateTV has tracked federal government data on nursing home COVID-19 cases and deaths. For three months, those numbers have been wrong.

National

Misreported Deaths

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
Family members of nursing home residents, lawmakers and the AARP are calling on the CDC and Medicare/Medicaid agencies to report correct COVID-19 case and death data.

News

RCPD includes COVID-19 updates in daily police activity

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Riley County Police Department will now include COVID-19 updates in its Daily Police Activity Reports.