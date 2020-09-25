Stormont Vail warns of potential winter surge of COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As Kansans begin preparing for winter, Stormont Vail Health is warning of a potential winter surge of COVID-19.

Stormont Vail Health says a change in seasons means a potential surge in COVID-19. It said public health experts are expressing their concerns about the virus gaining momentum with cooler temperatures and the ending of outdoor socializing. It said winter also brings traditional holidays marking the gathering of extended families.

According to Stormont Vail, the numbers are already beginning to spike. It said with the arrival of autumn the country saw a jump of new cases of over 15% in 10 days.

Stormont Vail said its team has been planning and preparing as it positions for the future care of the community. It said it has experienced heightened demand for services in the hospital and in clinics throughout the summer. It said it is preparing for the upcoming season by doing the following:

Roll out of a COVID-19 critical staffing incentive program to address staffing shortages and gaps in critical areas. The program offers existing team members the opportunity to commit and work additional shifts for a limited timeframe. Positions currently eligible are RNs and LPNs in acute care and clinic settings, as well as other eligible roles that can float to fulfill one of those positions. The program will be monitored and can be shifted to other high need areas in the future.

Acquisition of additional patient care equipment for acute care settings. This includes infusion pump modules, beds and stretchers, and other equipment.

Continual review of our personal protective equipment protocols. Acquisition of a 90-day supply of personal protective equipment for team members, in addition to days on hand for par levels.

Expansion of respiratory clinics throughout the region. These are now in place in Cotton O’Neil North, 4505 N.W. Fielding Road, and at Cotton O’Neil Clinics in Manhattan, Wamego, Osage City and Oskaloosa.

Continual review of our testing practices. Planned expansion of point of care COVID-19 testing to the region, in addition to drive-through COVID-19 testing for symptomatic community members and pre-procedure.

According to the hospital, to help it better deliver care, team members are part of initiatives in many patient care areas such as:

Continuing to refine and expand telehealth to have safe access to providers.

Streamlining access to acute mental health services.

Expanding drive-thru influenza vaccination clinic to eight days this year – Wednesdays and Thursdays through October, as well as provided other access for the community. For more details, click here

Stormont Vail said the COVID-19 pandemic, along with seasonal influenza, will place more strain on health care organizations during the winter. It said, for this reason, it is highly encouraging residents to get the flu shot.

