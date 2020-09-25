Advertisement

Shawnee Co. Elections Office holding voter registration drive

(kxii)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Commissioner of Elections Office is holding a voter registration drive the weekend of September 25-27.

The event will be held at the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library at 1515 SW 10th Ave from 9 am to 5:30 pm on September 25 and 26, and from 12 pm to 5 pm on September 27. It’s all part of an effort to make sure Shawnee County residents are registered to vote before the October 13 deadline.

The Elections Office will be holding another registration drive the weekend of October 9.

