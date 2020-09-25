Advertisement

Seaman coach already charged with porn counts to face more federal charges, prosecutor tells judge

Jeff Pierce pleaded not guilty to two counts of producing child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography.
By Steve Fry
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A high school basketball coach facing child pornography charges also will face more federal charges, a federal prosecutor told a magistrate court judge on Thursday.

Defendant Jeffrey D. Pierce, 40, entered “not guilty” pleas on three charges when he appeared Thursday during a status conference before U.S. Magistrate Judge Angel Mitchell in Topeka via a Zoom hookup.

Pierce, a coach and history teacher at Seaman High School, currently is charged with two counts of producing child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography.

Prosecutors allege the pornography production charges occurred on March 10 and March 14, and the possession charge occurred on September 2, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Kansas.

On Thursday, Pierce was seeking to be released from jail, but the judge ordered Pierce to be detained.

According to the FBI, Pierce had posed as a female and solicited nude photography from boys through social media accounts.

According to a statement issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of Kansas, Pierce allegedly used social networking platforms to contact victims while pretending to be a female teenager, then solicited photographs or videos from the juvenile victims.

As of September 3, Pierce was in federal custody and was charged with the three counts.

Pierce was a junior varsity basketball coach at Seaman High School and was a teacher of ninth-grade world history.

Before he was at Seaman High School, Pierce worked at Washburn Rural High School and Middle School, where he taught U.S. history and coached cross country, boys basketball and track, Seaman High School earlier said.

If Pierce were convicted, he could be sentenced to a minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in federal prison for each count of production of child pornography and 10 years in prison on the pornography possession count.

On Thursday, the prosecutor was Kaylynn Foulon, an attorney from the U.S. Department of Justice in Washington, D.C.

Christopher Joseph, an attorney from Topeka, is defending Pierce.

