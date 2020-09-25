Riley Co. sees 73 new COVID-19 cases, 352 recoveries

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County has 73 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 352 recoveries since its Monday report.

The Riley County Health Department says it has 73 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 352 recoveries since its Monday report, making the county’s new active case total 239.

RCHD said the large number of recoveries is partially due to increased availability of contact tracing staff conducting follow up interviews. It said with fewer cases to call, contact tracing staff have been able to reach out to existing patients in order to affirm their recovery. It said most of the recovered patients were first diagnosed in mid-to-late August.

According to RCHD, patients are considered recovered when they meet the following criteria, which is outlined by the CDC:

10 days since symptoms first appeared and

24 hours with no fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and

Other symptoms of COVID-19 are improving*

Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan said it is caring for two positive patients at this time and their symptoms are severe enough to need hospitalization.

RCHD said anyone with symptoms, is a close contact of a positive patient or would like information on how to get tested should contact their health care provider or the Riley County Screening Line at 785-323-6400.

RCHD said it is partnering with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas National Guard to offer more free testing opportunities in Riley Co. on Thursday, Oct. 1. It said the drive-up COVID-19 nasal swab test will be available for free and no appointment is necessary to participate. It said it is asking participants to wear a mask and follow traffic signs at the testing locations. It said the Flint Hills Wellness Coalition will provide free food to those who participate.

RCHD said the additional free testing opportunities are as follows:

7:00 – 10:00 AM at City Park Pavilion in Manhattan

5:00 -7:00 PM at 401 W Chase St. in Leonardville

