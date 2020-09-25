Advertisement

Riley Co. sees 73 new COVID-19 cases, 352 recoveries

(WRDW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County has 73 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 352 recoveries since its Monday report.

The Riley County Health Department says it has 73 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 352 recoveries since its Monday report, making the county’s new active case total 239.

RCHD said the large number of recoveries is partially due to increased availability of contact tracing staff conducting follow up interviews. It said with fewer cases to call, contact tracing staff have been able to reach out to existing patients in order to affirm their recovery. It said most of the recovered patients were first diagnosed in mid-to-late August.

According to RCHD, patients are considered recovered when they meet the following criteria, which is outlined by the CDC:

  • 10 days since symptoms first appeared and
  • 24 hours with no fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and
  • Other symptoms of COVID-19 are improving*

Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan said it is caring for two positive patients at this time and their symptoms are severe enough to need hospitalization.

RCHD said anyone with symptoms, is a close contact of a positive patient or would like information on how to get tested should contact their health care provider or the Riley County Screening Line at 785-323-6400.

RCHD said it is partnering with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas National Guard to offer more free testing opportunities in Riley Co. on Thursday, Oct. 1. It said the drive-up COVID-19 nasal swab test will be available for free and no appointment is necessary to participate. It said it is asking participants to wear a mask and follow traffic signs at the testing locations. It said the Flint Hills Wellness Coalition will provide free food to those who participate.

RCHD said the additional free testing opportunities are as follows:

  • 7:00 – 10:00 AM at City Park Pavilion in Manhattan
  • 5:00 -7:00 PM at 401 W Chase St. in Leonardville

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Virus cases rise in US heartland, home to anti-mask feelings

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH, NICKY FORSTER and JOCELYN NOVECK Associated Press
The spread has created new problems at hospitals, schools and colleges in the Midwest, as well as in parts of the West.

Coronavirus

LDCPH makes changes to Community COVID-19 Scorecard

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health is updating its Community COVID-19 Scorecard to reflect the current situation better.

Coronavirus

6 items to add to your packing list for COVID-era travel

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sally French, NerdWallet
There are several less obvious items you may want to bring when you travel that you likely have not prioritized before.

Coronavirus

Stormont Vail warns of potential winter surge of COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
As Kansans begin preparing for winter, Stormont Vail Health is warning of a potential winter surge of COVID-19.

Latest News

National

Under virus strain, Europe’s leaders plead at UN for unity

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
This year’s unusual work-from-home General Assembly comes as COVID-19 cases escalate in many regions but especially in Europe, where some of the world’s most advanced hospitals in some of the world’s richest countries are again under strain.

News

Kansas reports 1,366 new COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kylie Cameron
Kansas also added another 50 hospitalizations since Wednesday, bringing the total to 2,816.

Coronavirus

2 charged for handling of virus outbreak at Mass. veterans home where 76 died

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER
Two former leaders of a Massachusetts home for aging veterans where nearly 80 people sickened by the coronavirus died have been criminally charged for their handling of the outbreak, the state’s attorney general said Friday.

National

Drugmaker Novavax begins late-stage vaccine trial in UK

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Drugmakers are rushing to develop COVID-19 vaccines with the backing of governments desperate to find a way of easing restrictions that have hammered the world economy.

National

Transparency called for in Breonna Taylor investigation

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
Transparency called for in the Breonna Taylor investigation.

National

Misreported Deaths: Government count of nursing home COVID-19 cases still inaccurate despite criticism

Updated: 22 hours ago
For three months, InvestigateTV has tracked federal government data on nursing home COVID-19 cases and deaths. For three months, those numbers have been wrong.