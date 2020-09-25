Advertisement

Rail group says Amtrak cuts will cost Kansas

File photo
File photo
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A dramatic drop in passengers has Amtrak poised to make some costly cuts.

The Rail Passengers Association says their research shows that Amtrak’s planned cuts will heavily affect at least 30 states, including an annual $8 million impact on Kansas' economy. The group says the impact will come in the form of direct revenue loss and long-term impacts like job loss and travel and supply disruption.

“Further analysis is needed," a release from Rail Passengers said, "but our first pass suggests Amtrak’s 3x service plan would cost Kansas' economy $8.1 million annually, driven by a loss of roughly 30,546 passengers. That includes $3.3 million in direct losses plus another $4.8 million in indirect losses, which accounts for job losses and economic disruption in those sectors supported by this travel.”

Rail Passenger encourages Americans to contact Congress and urge them to provide aid for rail transit in a similar fashion to the air service funding they have provided.

“We’ve already seen airports and air service receive $14 billion in this week’s one-year extension of transportation law and airline CEOs are asking for another $28 billion in stimulus, but nothing for rail,” Rail Passengers President and CEO Jim Mathews said. “Congress must provide Amtrak relief funds and include protections for passengers, Amtrak-served communities, and Amtrak workers.”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Topeka woman returns medals, memorabilia to WWII veteran

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|

News

Man moves house across Topeka

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
Matt Rockers enlisted the help of Patton Structural Solutions to help him move his entire house.

News

Topeka woman returns medals, memorabilia to WWII veteran

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
A Topeka woman made a stunning discovery as she was cleaning out her garage over Labor Day weekend. Tucked away were pieces of history, that led her to a local World War II veteran.

News

WalletHub compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia based on unemployment claims.

Updated: 1 hours ago
WalletHub compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia based on unemployment claims.

Latest News

News

WalletHub ranks states unemployment claims

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
Kansas ranks one of the worst states in unemployment claims in the last week and rank in the middle since the pandemic began.

News

WalletHub unemployment claims rankings

Updated: 2 hours ago
WalletHub compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia based on unemployment claims.

News

KSDE opens enrollment for 2020-2021 CACFP

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas State Department of Education has announced enrollment is open for the 2020-2021 Child and Adult are Food Program.

News

RCPD includes COVID-19 updates in daily police activity

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Riley County Police Department will now include COVID-19 updates in its Daily Police Activity Reports.

Coronavirus

Shawnee Co. sees two new deaths related to COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Shawnee County Health Department is reporting two new deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.

News

KBI investigates homicide in Elk Co.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating a homicide in Elk County.