Over $1.8 million granted to Kansas criminal justice efforts
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas criminal justice efforts are receiving a $1.8 million infusion of cash to aid in their work.
Governor Laura Kelly says on behalf of the Kansas Criminal Justice Coordinating Council she is pleased to announce 2021 grant awards for the Federal Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program. She said the JAG funds are given to criminal justice system partners to help address crime and improve public safety. Specifically, she said, the JAG awards made to local and state agencies fund programs meant to reduce crime, help with equipment and technology needs, give crime victim services and prevention activities.
“My administration will continue to support investments in our state’s criminal justice system and public safety,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “These grant funds will go a long way in providing our law enforcement and criminal justice agencies with the resources they need to maintain a safe environment for Kansans.”
According to Kelly, the KCJCC oversees the criminal justice federal funding made available to the state through the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs and Bureau of Justice Assistance. She said the KCJCC membership is comprised of herself, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, the Attorney General, the Secretary of Corrections, the Superintendent of the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.
Gov. Kelly said a total of $1,885,599 was given to 23 agencies across Kansas. She says the recipients are as follows:
|County
|Organization Name
|Grant Award
|Butler
|Andover Police Department
|$3,400
|Crawford
|Crawford County Sheriff’s Office
|$31,753
|Ellis
|Northwest Kansas Community Corrections
|$87,837
|Jackson
|Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
|$142,542
|Johnson
|Gardner Police Department
|$5,985
|Johnson
|One Heart Project
|$69,470
|Johnson
|Westwood Police Department
|$75,956
|Leavenworth
|Brothers In Blue Reentry
|$280,934
|Lyon
|5th Judicial District Community Corrections
|$43,212
|Marshall
|Marysville Police Department
|$38,661
|Miami
|Miami County Sheriff’s Office
|$22,979
|Montgomery
|Coffeyville Police Department
|$82,035
|Pratt
|Pratt Police Department
|$10,332
|Saline
|28th Judicial District Community Corrections
|$91,461
|Scott
|Western Kansas Child Advocacy Center
|$177,105
|Sedgwick
|City of Valley Center Police Department
|$42,610
|Shawnee
|Kansas CASA Association
|$34,420
|Shawnee
|Kansas Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence
|$87,535
|Shawnee
|Kansas Department of Corrections
|$67,461
|Shawnee
|Kansas Department of Corrections Victim Services
|$186,691
|Sumner
|Oxford Police Department
|$21,845
|Wyandotte
|Avenue of Life
|$238,940
|Wyandotte
|Edwardsville Police Department
|$42,435
|Total Grants Awarded
|$1,885,599
