Over $1.8 million granted to Kansas criminal justice efforts

(KGNS)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas criminal justice efforts are receiving a $1.8 million infusion of cash to aid in their work.

Governor Laura Kelly says on behalf of the Kansas Criminal Justice Coordinating Council she is pleased to announce 2021 grant awards for the Federal Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program. She said the JAG funds are given to criminal justice system partners to help address crime and improve public safety. Specifically, she said, the JAG awards made to local and state agencies fund programs meant to reduce crime, help with equipment and technology needs, give crime victim services and prevention activities.

“My administration will continue to support investments in our state’s criminal justice system and public safety,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “These grant funds will go a long way in providing our law enforcement and criminal justice agencies with the resources they need to maintain a safe environment for Kansans.”

According to Kelly, the KCJCC oversees the criminal justice federal funding made available to the state through the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs and Bureau of Justice Assistance. She said the KCJCC membership is comprised of herself, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, the Attorney General, the Secretary of Corrections, the Superintendent of the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Gov. Kelly said a total of $1,885,599 was given to 23 agencies across Kansas. She says the recipients are as follows:

CountyOrganization NameGrant Award
ButlerAndover Police Department$3,400
CrawfordCrawford County Sheriff’s Office$31,753
EllisNorthwest Kansas Community Corrections$87,837
JacksonJackson County Sheriff’s Office$142,542
JohnsonGardner Police Department$5,985
JohnsonOne Heart Project$69,470
JohnsonWestwood Police Department$75,956
LeavenworthBrothers In Blue Reentry$280,934
Lyon5th Judicial District Community Corrections$43,212
MarshallMarysville Police Department$38,661
MiamiMiami County Sheriff’s Office$22,979
MontgomeryCoffeyville Police Department$82,035
PrattPratt Police Department$10,332
Saline28th Judicial District Community Corrections$91,461
ScottWestern Kansas Child Advocacy Center$177,105
SedgwickCity of Valley Center Police Department$42,610
ShawneeKansas CASA Association$34,420
ShawneeKansas Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence$87,535
ShawneeKansas Department of Corrections$67,461
ShawneeKansas Department of Corrections Victim Services$186,691
SumnerOxford Police Department$21,845
WyandotteAvenue of Life$238,940
WyandotteEdwardsville Police Department$42,435
Total Grants Awarded$1,885,599
