Over $1.8 million granted to Kansas criminal justice efforts

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas criminal justice efforts are receiving a $1.8 million infusion of cash to aid in their work.

Governor Laura Kelly says on behalf of the Kansas Criminal Justice Coordinating Council she is pleased to announce 2021 grant awards for the Federal Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program. She said the JAG funds are given to criminal justice system partners to help address crime and improve public safety. Specifically, she said, the JAG awards made to local and state agencies fund programs meant to reduce crime, help with equipment and technology needs, give crime victim services and prevention activities.

“My administration will continue to support investments in our state’s criminal justice system and public safety,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “These grant funds will go a long way in providing our law enforcement and criminal justice agencies with the resources they need to maintain a safe environment for Kansans.”

According to Kelly, the KCJCC oversees the criminal justice federal funding made available to the state through the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs and Bureau of Justice Assistance. She said the KCJCC membership is comprised of herself, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, the Attorney General, the Secretary of Corrections, the Superintendent of the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Gov. Kelly said a total of $1,885,599 was given to 23 agencies across Kansas. She says the recipients are as follows:

County Organization Name Grant Award Butler Andover Police Department $3,400 Crawford Crawford County Sheriff’s Office $31,753 Ellis Northwest Kansas Community Corrections $87,837 Jackson Jackson County Sheriff’s Office $142,542 Johnson Gardner Police Department $5,985 Johnson One Heart Project $69,470 Johnson Westwood Police Department $75,956 Leavenworth Brothers In Blue Reentry $280,934 Lyon 5th Judicial District Community Corrections $43,212 Marshall Marysville Police Department $38,661 Miami Miami County Sheriff’s Office $22,979 Montgomery Coffeyville Police Department $82,035 Pratt Pratt Police Department $10,332 Saline 28th Judicial District Community Corrections $91,461 Scott Western Kansas Child Advocacy Center $177,105 Sedgwick City of Valley Center Police Department $42,610 Shawnee Kansas CASA Association $34,420 Shawnee Kansas Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence $87,535 Shawnee Kansas Department of Corrections $67,461 Shawnee Kansas Department of Corrections Victim Services $186,691 Sumner Oxford Police Department $21,845 Wyandotte Avenue of Life $238,940 Wyandotte Edwardsville Police Department $42,435 Total Grants Awarded $1,885,599

