New lawyers sworn in at Judicial Center

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - New Kansas attorneys were sworn in on Friday at the Judicial Center in Topeka.

Chief Justice Marla Luckert and Justice Eric Rosen swore in the new lawyers, who all successfully completed the July 2020 bar exam.

Becoming a lawyer is no simple task, and COVID-19 didn’t make things any easier, but Washburn Law alum Lance Smith said finishing his law degree during a pandemic was a reminder of just how much perseverance it takes to practice law. “It was incredibly difficult,” Smith said of learning remotely, “but, you know, as now lawyers, we persevere through difficult times and we make it work."

To comply with local health guidelines, multiple ceremonies were held, and a virtual ceremony was also available.

