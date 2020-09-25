Advertisement

Man moves house across Topeka

Matt Rockers enlisted the help of Patton Structural Solutions to help him move his entire house. He didn’t want to see his childhood home destroyed, so he had it moved to SE 21st and Tecumseh Rd.
Matt Rockers enlisted the help of Patton Structural Solutions to help him move his entire house. He didn’t want to see his childhood home destroyed, so he had it moved to SE 21st and Tecumseh Rd.(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You might have encountered an unusual traffic tie-up southeast of Topeka Thursday.

Matt Rockers enlisted the help of Patton Structural Solutions to help him move his entire house. It stood on property Reser’s purchased about two years ago. He didn’t want to see his childhood home destroyed, so he had it moved to SE 21st and Tecumseh Rd.

Altogether, it took a week and a half to get the home off its foundation, and all day to make the move. Rockers had to jump through a few hoops to get everything approved from the Sheriff’s Office and Department of Transportation, but today was the most nerve-wracking part.

“This is the big nervous part for me right here is the actual move,” Rockers said. “Everything else, you know, we pretty much kinda knew what the process was gonna be but actually seeing your house drive down the road is a little bit nerve wracking.”

Rockers said he saved about $75,000 by moving the house, rather than rebuilding.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Topeka woman returns medals, memorabilia to WWII veteran

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|

News

Topeka woman returns medals, memorabilia to WWII veteran

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
A Topeka woman made a stunning discovery as she was cleaning out her garage over Labor Day weekend. Tucked away were pieces of history, that led her to a local World War II veteran.

News

Rail group says Amtrak cuts will cost Kansas

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
A dramatic drop in passengers has Amtrak poised to make some costly cuts.

News

WalletHub compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia based on unemployment claims.

Updated: 1 hours ago
WalletHub compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia based on unemployment claims.

Latest News

News

WalletHub ranks states unemployment claims

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
Kansas ranks one of the worst states in unemployment claims in the last week and rank in the middle since the pandemic began.

News

WalletHub unemployment claims rankings

Updated: 2 hours ago
WalletHub compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia based on unemployment claims.

News

KSDE opens enrollment for 2020-2021 CACFP

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas State Department of Education has announced enrollment is open for the 2020-2021 Child and Adult are Food Program.

News

RCPD includes COVID-19 updates in daily police activity

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Riley County Police Department will now include COVID-19 updates in its Daily Police Activity Reports.

Coronavirus

Shawnee Co. sees two new deaths related to COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Shawnee County Health Department is reporting two new deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.

News

KBI investigates homicide in Elk Co.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating a homicide in Elk County.