Man moves house across Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You might have encountered an unusual traffic tie-up southeast of Topeka Thursday.

Matt Rockers enlisted the help of Patton Structural Solutions to help him move his entire house. It stood on property Reser’s purchased about two years ago. He didn’t want to see his childhood home destroyed, so he had it moved to SE 21st and Tecumseh Rd.

Altogether, it took a week and a half to get the home off its foundation, and all day to make the move. Rockers had to jump through a few hoops to get everything approved from the Sheriff’s Office and Department of Transportation, but today was the most nerve-wracking part.

“This is the big nervous part for me right here is the actual move,” Rockers said. “Everything else, you know, we pretty much kinda knew what the process was gonna be but actually seeing your house drive down the road is a little bit nerve wracking.”

Rockers said he saved about $75,000 by moving the house, rather than rebuilding.

