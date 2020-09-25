Advertisement

LDCPH makes changes to Community COVID-19 Scorecard

(WRDW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health is updating its Community COVID-19 Scorecard to reflect the current situation better.

Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health says starting on Friday, the Smart & Safe Community Scorecard for reopening Douglas County has a few changes that better reflect Lawrence’s current pandemic situation.

According to LDCPH, metrics have been adjusted for some of the goals on the scorecard, which is used to guide decision making by community leaders in Douglas County.

“What we’re trying to do here is be reflective of a situation that’s fluid and be responsive to the context of the current situation,” said Director of Informatics Sonia Jordan.

LDCPH said the community scorecard, which is different from the school reopening scorecard, was launched in the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic when incidence rates and community transmission were much lower and has not been updated until now.

According to LDCPH, changes include the following:

  • Average number of new COVID-19 cases: The goal for the average number of cases due to local transmission is now the average number of new COVID-19 cases using the 14-day rolling average number. The goal for the specific number of cases is changed to decreasing, stable or increasing from the previous week.
  • Number of new high-risk outbreaks per week: Includes a link to Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s publicly-released outbreaks. Goals have also been adjusted from 0 per week to 0-1 per week, reflective of the fact that despite high-risk outbreaks, the health care system has been resilient to them.
  • Number of active cases per week: Changed the goal from a specific number of cases to the goal of decreasing, stable or increasing from the previous week.

LDCPH said the scorecard is updated every Friday by its staff.

According to the health department, the changes went into effect after a discussion with the county’s Education Unified Command. It said the group is made up of local government, health, education and business leaders who have partnered to provide education institutions a coordinated reopening and response strategy to the pandemic. It said leaders of Douglas County, the City of Lawrence, Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health, University of Kansas, Lawrence Public Schools and the Chamber participate.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Virus cases rise in US heartland, home to anti-mask feelings

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press and HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH, NICKY FORSTER and JOCELYN NOVECK Associated Press
The spread has created new problems at hospitals, schools and colleges in the Midwest, as well as in parts of the West.

Coronavirus

6 items to add to your packing list for COVID-era travel

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sally French, NerdWallet
There are several less obvious items you may want to bring when you travel that you likely have not prioritized before.

Coronavirus

Stormont Vail warns of potential winter surge of COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
As Kansans begin preparing for winter, Stormont Vail Health is warning of a potential winter surge of COVID-19.

National

Under virus strain, Europe’s leaders plead at UN for unity

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
This year’s unusual work-from-home General Assembly comes as COVID-19 cases escalate in many regions but especially in Europe, where some of the world’s most advanced hospitals in some of the world’s richest countries are again under strain.

Latest News

News

Kansas reports 1,366 new COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kylie Cameron
Kansas also added another 50 hospitalizations since Wednesday, bringing the total to 2,816.

Coronavirus

2 charged for handling of virus outbreak at Mass. veterans home where 76 died

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER
Two former leaders of a Massachusetts home for aging veterans where nearly 80 people sickened by the coronavirus died have been criminally charged for their handling of the outbreak, the state’s attorney general said Friday.

National

Drugmaker Novavax begins late-stage vaccine trial in UK

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Drugmakers are rushing to develop COVID-19 vaccines with the backing of governments desperate to find a way of easing restrictions that have hammered the world economy.

National

Transparency called for in Breonna Taylor investigation

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
Transparency called for in the Breonna Taylor investigation.

National

Misreported Deaths: Government count of nursing home COVID-19 cases still inaccurate despite criticism

Updated: 20 hours ago
For three months, InvestigateTV has tracked federal government data on nursing home COVID-19 cases and deaths. For three months, those numbers have been wrong.

National

Misreported Deaths

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
Family members of nursing home residents, lawmakers and the AARP are calling on the CDC and Medicare/Medicaid agencies to report correct COVID-19 case and death data.