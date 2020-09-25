LDCPH makes changes to Community COVID-19 Scorecard

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health is updating its Community COVID-19 Scorecard to reflect the current situation better.

Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health says starting on Friday, the Smart & Safe Community Scorecard for reopening Douglas County has a few changes that better reflect Lawrence’s current pandemic situation.

According to LDCPH, metrics have been adjusted for some of the goals on the scorecard, which is used to guide decision making by community leaders in Douglas County.

“What we’re trying to do here is be reflective of a situation that’s fluid and be responsive to the context of the current situation,” said Director of Informatics Sonia Jordan.

LDCPH said the community scorecard, which is different from the school reopening scorecard, was launched in the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic when incidence rates and community transmission were much lower and has not been updated until now.

According to LDCPH, changes include the following:

Average number of new COVID-19 cases: The goal for the average number of cases due to local transmission is now the average number of new COVID-19 cases using the 14-day rolling average number. The goal for the specific number of cases is changed to decreasing, stable or increasing from the previous week.

Number of new high-risk outbreaks per week: Includes a link to Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s publicly-released outbreaks. Goals have also been adjusted from 0 per week to 0-1 per week, reflective of the fact that despite high-risk outbreaks, the health care system has been resilient to them.

Number of active cases per week: Changed the goal from a specific number of cases to the goal of decreasing, stable or increasing from the previous week.

LDCPH said the scorecard is updated every Friday by its staff.

According to the health department, the changes went into effect after a discussion with the county’s Education Unified Command. It said the group is made up of local government, health, education and business leaders who have partnered to provide education institutions a coordinated reopening and response strategy to the pandemic. It said leaders of Douglas County, the City of Lawrence, Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health, University of Kansas, Lawrence Public Schools and the Chamber participate.

