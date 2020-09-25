KU fans allowed to attend athletic events

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - University of Kansas fans are getting some good news, they will be allowed to attend athletic events just in time for the football game against Oklahoma State.

The University of Kansas says for the beginning of the school year, it has held athletic events without fans in attendance, however, starting on Oct. 3, fans will be allowed back inside KU stadiums.

KU said the ban on fan attendance included the first home football game against Coastal Carolina and all volleyball, soccer and cross country events through September.

According to the University, the first game fans will be allowed to attend is the Oct. 3 football game against Oklahoma State and attendance limits as well as extensive health and safety measures will be in place.

KU said for the game it will host about 10,000 fans in David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, which is about 19% of the stadium’s capacity.

According to the school, health and safety protocols include:

Masks will be required at all times.

All stadium seating will be reserved seating to ensure proper social distancing.

There will be contact-less entry through metal detectors for fans.

Shuttle busses will operate at a reduced capacity.

Seating has been reconfigured in suites and the press box.

Elevators will also be limited to five individuals at a time.

Hand-washing stations and Plexiglass barriers have been installed in the stadium.

Law enforcement officers will monitor neighborhoods surrounding the stadium.

Tailgating will not be permitted on campus.

KU said requirements on mask usage and reserved stadium seating will be strictly enforced and fans may be removed if they do not comply. It said additional details are available here.

According to KU, the decision to host fans is based on a handful of factors. It said first, regional COVID-19 rates remain stable and in line with what it has prepared to manage. It said additionally, by not hosting fans on the Sept. 12 game, it gave itself additional time to learn from other universities and professional sporting organizations.

The school emphasizes that the decision to host fans is fluid and is subject to change, which includes before the next football game. It said in partnership with local health officials it will do a full debrief after the game to make any necessary adjustments. It said it is the hope that it will be able to continue to hos fans throughout the fall, but decisions will be made based on the latest information and the guidance of the Pandemic Medical Advisory Team.

For more information on KU’s decision to host fans, click here.

