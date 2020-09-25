Advertisement

KBI searches for endangered, missing Joplin girl

The KBI is assisting the Joplin Police in finding 14-year-old Leora Hardee.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Joplin Police Department in finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says at the request of the Joplin Police Department is helping to find missing and endangered 14-year-old Leora Hardee.

The KBI said if anyone has information related to Hardee’s whereabouts to immediately contact the Joplin Police Department at 417-623-3131 ext. 636 or 417-623-3131 ext. 885 or a local law enforcement agency.

The Joplin Police Department says it received a report of a missing child on Sept. 17, and responded to the scene and initiated a missing child investigation, which is ongoing.

Press Release Missing Child- Leora Hardee On September 17, 2020 the Joplin Police Department received a report of a...

Posted by Joplin Police Department on Friday, September 25, 2020

According to JPD, Hardee was reported missing from the area of D St. and north Wall Ave.

JPD said Hardee has been described as being 5′1″ tall, 100 pounds, wears glass and has sandy brown hair. It said Hardee may be in need of medications and is asking the public’s help in finding her.

According to JPD, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has advertised Hardee as a missing child.

