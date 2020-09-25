Kansas organizations helping victims of crime receive critical support

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas organizations have received grants supporting their critical programs.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt says three statewide organizations have been awarded grants to support programs that help victims of crime and offenders.

According to Schmidt, the programs are as follows:

Kansas CASA Association - $34,420 to support statewide recruitment of resident volunteers to become Court Appointed Special Advocates for abused and neglected children within the court system.

Kansas Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence - $87,535 to develop and disseminate best practices and standards for responding to sexual assault in prison settings.

Kansas Department of Corrections - $254,152 to support the batterer intervention program, provide services to crime victims of incarcerated and paroled offenders and address transitional community housing needs for high-risk offenders.

“Providing the best public safety services and crime prevention requires a dedicated staff of local officials and access to the latest equipment,” Schmidt said. “These grants will help improve public safety.”

Schmidt says the grants are part of the Federal Edward J. Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program and was awarded by the Kansas Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, of which he serves as chairman.

