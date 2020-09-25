Advertisement

Holton man injured in single vehicle accident

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Holton man is recovering from debilitating injuries after a single-vehicle accident on Thursday evening.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says it received reports of a single-vehicle accident around 7 p.m. on Thursday evening.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Shawn Lawrence Kramer, 19, of Holton was driving northbound on US Highway 75 when his 2001 Dodge Ram left the right side of the road and he overcorrected coming back onto the highway.

The Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle lost control and rolled landing on its top just south of 214th Rd. south of Holton.

According to the Sheriff, a passerby helped Kramer out of the vehicle and he was then transported to a Topeka hospital with disabling injuries by Jackson Co. EMS. It said traffic was rerouted for about one hour.

