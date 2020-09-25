Advertisement

Gov. Kelly observes Gold Star Mother’s and Family Day with new monument dedication, proclamation

Governor Laura Kelly reads proclaims Sept. 27, 2020, as Gold Star Mother's and Family Day in Kansas.
Governor Laura Kelly reads proclaims Sept. 27, 2020, as Gold Star Mother's and Family Day in Kansas.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 25, 2020
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly is honoring the lives of fallen service members with a new proclamation and the unveiling of the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument.

Governor Laura Kelly says she honored families and loved ones of fallen service members by attending the dedication of the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument at Olathe Veteran’s Memorial Park.

Gov. Kelly said at the unveiling she read a proclamation declaring Sept. 27, 2020, as Gold Star Mother’s and Family Day in Kansas.

“Our country has fitting tributes to the members of our military who answer the call of duty, put service above self, and the many who have made the ultimate sacrifice,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “But the loved ones our fallen servicemembers leave behind - our Gold Star Families – have endured the loss of these brave men and women, often without the recognition they deserve. This new monument is an appropriate honor for their courage and resilience.”

According to Gov. Kelly, the proclamation details that in 1936, Congress designated the last Sunday in September as “Gold Star Mother’s Day," which is now better known as “Gold Star Mother’s and Family Day,” recognizing and honoring entire families of the country’s fallen heroes.

Gov. Kelly said the Olathe monument was made possible by the “Woody” Williams Foundation and is the first Gold Star Families Memorial monument in the State of Kansas.

Click here to read Governor Kelly’s full proclamation.

