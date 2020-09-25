Gov. Kelly invites school-age programs to webinar on grant program eligibility

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly is inviting school-age programs and providers to webinars in order to learn about eligibility for $40 million of grant programs.

Governor Laura Kelly says she is inviting school-age programs and providers to join her in a series of webinars to learn about grant opportunities given by the $40 million of CARES Funding that was recently approved by the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas taskforce and the State Finance Council.

“We’re committed to providing all Kansas children a safe learning environment and these grants help ensure that will occur even in the midst of a pandemic,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “I encourage all eligible providers to participate in these webinars and learn about the resources that will soon be available to them.”

According to Gov. Kelly, the webinars will be hosted by the Kansas Children’s Cabinet and Trust Fund. She says the webinars will be available at the following times:

Saturday, September 26 at 11:00 am for Remote Learning Grants . Gov. Kelly said this webinar focuses on the specifics of the Remote Learning Grant opportunity, helping to address the remote learning and supervision needs of school-age children. She said school-age programs, KDHE-licensed child care providers and those with demonstrated experience and success of developing and delivering quality, safe, out-of-home care and education services or programs for school-age children are encouraged to attend.

Tuesday, September 29 at 6:30 pm for Remote Learning Grants and Resources for Child Care Providers. Gov. Kelly said this webinar features a recap of the Remote Learning Grant opportunity and an overview of specific resources that are currently available to support child care providers including the Child Care Health Consultant Network. She said school-age programs, KDHE-licensed child care providers and those with demonstrated experience and success of developing and delivering quality, safe, out-of-home care and education services or programs for school-age children are encouraged to attend.

Saturday, October 3 at 11:00 am for Resources for Child Care Providers. Gov. Kelly said this webinar focuses on the specific resources currently available to support child care providers, including the Child Care Health Consultant Network. She said KDHE-licensed child care providers are encouraged to attend to get guidance on eligibility, key dates and available consultant and funding resources.



According to Gov. Kelly, potential applicants can participate in the webinars through a simple registration process. She said the webinars will also be available on-demand within 24 hours of each live date on the Children’s Cabinet and Trust Fund website.

Click here to register for the webinars.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.