Friday forecast: Summer heat returns

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Summer heat makes a return today and tomorrow before a cold front and even rain returns on Sunday. All of a sudden we have a lot going on as we end the month of September and begin October. Confidence has increased on a chance for rain Sunday however specific details on timing is still somewhat uncertain. Right now the higher rainfall totals will likely be east of HWY 75 with the potential for strong or even a severe storms near I-35 with large hail a concern.

Next week is tricky due to several waves of cooler air coming down from the north. How far south and west the airmass gets will depend on how cool it gets. Confidence remains low on not only how cool but when temperatures may warm back up. Bottom line: Don’t be surprised as we get closer to next week there’s a big change to the forecast. As of now mostly sunny skies are still expected most of the week so it is just going to be a temperature change. Wind gusts most of next week will mainly be 15-25 mph.

Today: Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s with the warmest temperatures out toward central Kansas. Winds S 5-15, gusting around 25 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the 90s (possibly close to 100° in north-central Kansas). Winds S 10-20, gusting up to 30 mph.

**Between the hot temperatures, gusty winds, low relative humidity and lack of rain recently there is a concern about the fire danger threat especially Saturday. Any fires that occur could quickly get out of control. Also humidity wise, heat indices shouldn’t be too bad 1-3° above the air temperature if there is a heat index.**

A cold front Sunday combined with mostly cloudy skies and a rain chance will keep highs in the 70s. A significant drop in temperatures from Saturday.

Will be monitoring for a slight chance of rain lingering Sunday night into Monday as well mainly toward the Missouri border as the system continues to exit but as of now will keep it dry in the 8 day. Highs most of next week will be in the 60s (70s at times but what day we get in the 70s is uncertain). Lows also get down in the 40s for most of the week. There’s a chance areas especially farther north could get down in the upper 30s especially once we get toward the second half of the week. Again it’s going to depend on how far south and west the ‘cold’ airmass gets.

Taking Action:

Stay hydrated in the summer like weather today and tomorrow

Fire danger threat tomorrow. Avoid outdoor burning or any activities that could produce a spark and cause a fire.

While not everyone will get rain Sunday, start thinking about a Plan B for staying inside.

Don’t be surprised in the coming days if next work week changes significantly with the temperatures. Confidence is low on the overall weather pattern however confidence is high that we’ll be well below our average high for this time of year for most of the week which by next week would be around 75°.

