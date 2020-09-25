Former President Barack Obama endorses Kansas House candidates

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former President Barack Obama has endorsed three Kansas House candidates.

The Kansas House Democrats say former President Barack Obama endorsed three candidates for the Kansas House of Representatives on Friday morning.

According to the House Minority Leader, Rep. Tom Sawyer, Mari-Lynn Poskin, running in House District 20, Rep. Jennifer Day of House District 48 and Jo Ella Hoye, in House District 17, were the recipients of the coveted endorsement of the 44th President of the United States.

“I’m proud to endorse these outstanding Democratic candidates who will work to get the virus under control, rebuild the economy and the middle class, and protect Americans' health care and preexisting conditions protections," Obama tweeted of his endorsements. "Support these candidates––and vote early if you can.”

I’m proud to endorse these outstanding Democratic candidates who will work to get the virus under control, rebuild the economy and the middle class, and protect Americans’ health care and preexisting conditions protections. Support these candidates––and vote early if you can. pic.twitter.com/KETni3uwBt — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 25, 2020

Sawyer said the three women have proven impressive candidates and have high fundraising numbers and a steadfast work ethic. He said flipping one seat in the Kansas House will break the Republican supermajority, which he believes ensures the ability to uphold Governor Laura Kelly’s vetoes, fair redistricting and an ability to help Kelly pass good legislation benefiting all Kansans.

According to Sawyer, understanding the importance of the endorsements, President Obama included Kansas in his second wave of endorsements. He said it is notable that Kansas House races are being considered by national groups tending to focus elsewhere during election years.

“I am pleased to see that President Obama has endorsed some of our House Candidates,” said Sawyer. “It proves how important the Kansas House elections are this year. Among other positive aspects, a one-seat gain will ensure that we have a fair process in drawing legislative and congressional district maps that will affect elections for the next 10 years. This election is absolutely critical to the future of Kansas.”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.