Fatal motorcycle wreck at SE 31st and Adams

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A person driving a motorcycle has died in a wreck involving an SUV.

Topeka Police say the motorcycle collided with an SUV just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday night at southeast golf park and Adams. The street is closed while the accident reconstruction team pieces together what happened.

A neighbor, Sheldon Terry, says his surveillance camera showed the SUV turning out onto Adams, and the motorcycle hitting it.

“I heard a big noise, looked up at my camera, and saw a bellow of smoke out the side of my house,” Terry said. “When I observed in the camera, I noticed a truck parked backward, sideways in the street like it is now, and I saw what appeared to be a broken up bicycle, motorcycle.”

Terry went to see if he could help, but the motorcycle driver died at the scene. Police have not released his name.

This is an ongoing situation, 13 NEWS will update the story as more information becomes available.

