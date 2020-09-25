Advertisement

Fatal motorcycle wreck at SE 31st and Adams

Motorcycle wreck at SE Golf Park Blvd. and SE Adams
Motorcycle wreck at SE Golf Park Blvd. and SE Adams(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas and Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A person driving a motorcycle has died in a wreck involving an SUV.

Topeka Police say the motorcycle collided with an SUV just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday night at southeast golf park and Adams. The street is closed while the accident reconstruction team pieces together what happened.

A neighbor, Sheldon Terry, says his surveillance camera showed the SUV turning out onto Adams, and the motorcycle hitting it.

“I heard a big noise, looked up at my camera, and saw a bellow of smoke out the side of my house,” Terry said. “When I observed in the camera, I noticed a truck parked backward, sideways in the street like it is now, and I saw what appeared to be a broken up bicycle, motorcycle.”

Terry went to see if he could help, but the motorcycle driver died at the scene. Police have not released his name.

This is an ongoing situation, 13 NEWS will update the story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Annual BBQ festival benefits Boys and Girls Club of Manhattan

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Becky Goff
The 5th annual Mike Rowley Memorial Barbeque Festival is bringing people together for a great cause today in Manhattan.

Mike Rowley Memorial BBQ Festival

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Mike Rowley Memorial BBQ Festival

News

Topeka woman returns medals, memorabilia to WWII veteran

Updated: 1 hours ago
|

News

Man moves house across Topeka

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
Matt Rockers enlisted the help of Patton Structural Solutions to help him move his entire house.

Latest News

News

Topeka woman returns medals, memorabilia to WWII veteran

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
A Topeka woman made a stunning discovery as she was cleaning out her garage over Labor Day weekend. Tucked away were pieces of history, that led her to a local World War II veteran.

News

Rail group says Amtrak cuts will cost Kansas

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
A dramatic drop in passengers has Amtrak poised to make some costly cuts.

News

WalletHub compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia based on unemployment claims.

Updated: 3 hours ago
WalletHub compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia based on unemployment claims.

News

WalletHub ranks states unemployment claims

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
Kansas ranks one of the worst states in unemployment claims in the last week and rank in the middle since the pandemic began.

News

WalletHub unemployment claims rankings

Updated: 3 hours ago
WalletHub compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia based on unemployment claims.

News

KSDE opens enrollment for 2020-2021 CACFP

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas State Department of Education has announced enrollment is open for the 2020-2021 Child and Adult are Food Program.