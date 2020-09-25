Advertisement

Fairview man arrested on child sex charges

A Fairview man is facing life in prison on child sex crimes accusations.
By Marissa Ventrelli and Chris Fisher
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MSC News is reporting that 38-year-old Nathaniel Culver was arrested on September 24 after an extensive investigation by the Hiawatha Police Department, Brown County Sheriff’s Office, KHP and the Kansas Department for Children and Families.

The Brown County Attorney says Culver is facing two counts each of rape, aggravated criminal sodomy, aggravated indecent liberties with a child and one count of attempted rape.

The children Culver molested were 11 and 9 yeras old at the time.

MSC News says Culver remains in the Brown County Jail on half a million dollars bond.

