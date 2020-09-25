Advertisement

Annual BBQ festival benefits Boys and Girls Club of Manhattan

By Becky Goff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 9:37 PM CDT
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The 5th annual Mike Rowley Memorial Barbeque Festival is bringing people together for a great cause today in Manhattan.

The barbeque festival is held at Cox Bros Barbeque, with 10 percent of the proceeds going directly to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Manhattan.

Fundraisers for the Boys and Girls Clubs are even more important this year, as the clubs are operating for 5 times the number of hours compared to previous years.

Funds raised from the barbeque festival will help support programming offered by the Boys and Girls Club.

“It really helps in several different ways, this year, it being in the fall, it will continue to help support our all-day program that we have going on at the Club” Boys and Girls Clubs of Manhattan, Development Director, Melissa Soldan says.

The Barbeque Festival continues this evening with a whole hog buffet, barbeque demos, and live music in the parking lot, going until 9:00pm.

