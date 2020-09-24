Wednesday’s Child - Lexi

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A young lady who loves to take care of others, needs someone to take care of her.

Lexi is our Wednesday’s Child this week.

She’s 14-years old, is sweet, caring and resilient, and would bring love and laughter to a forever home.

Lexi loves to read – especially the “babysitter’s club” series and anything in the fantasy genre.

She also likes to “try her hand” at arts and craft. She paints several times a week.

She also takes her creativity to the kitchen, where she likes to cook, especially sweets.

Lexi does well in school -- when she grows up, lexi wants to be a foster parent and work as a nurse in a nursing home.

Her caseworker says Lexi is “a special girl who just wants a family who is kind, will love her as she is and support her – no matter what.” …something important to “every” child!

If you’d like more information on Lexi, or any of the other kids in need of adoption, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

