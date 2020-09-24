Advertisement

Wednesday’s Child - Lexi

Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A young lady who loves to take care of others, needs someone to take care of her.

Lexi is our Wednesday’s Child this week.

She’s 14-years old, is sweet, caring and resilient, and would bring love and laughter to a forever home.

Lexi loves to read – especially the “babysitter’s club” series and anything in the fantasy genre.

She also likes to “try her hand” at arts and craft. She paints several times a week.

She also takes her creativity to the kitchen, where she likes to cook, especially sweets.

Lexi does well in school -- when she grows up, lexi wants to be a foster parent and work as a nurse in a nursing home.

Her caseworker says Lexi is “a special girl who just wants a family who is kind, will love her as she is and support her – no matter what.” …something important to “every” child!

If you’d like more information on Lexi, or any of the other kids in need of adoption, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Wednesdays Child

Wednesday's Child - Lexi

Updated: 35 minutes ago

Wednesdays Child

Wednesday’s Child - Jesus

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:49 PM CDT
He’d like to be adopted by a mom who could be the bridge from childhood to adulthood. And help him reach his goal of becoming a police officer.

Wednesdays Child

Wednesday's Child - Jesus

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:48 PM CDT

Wednesdays Child

Wednesday’s Child - Junaya

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 10:34 PM CDT
Our Wednesday’s Child this week is “out of this world!” Her name is Junaya, but she likes to be called Jupiter.

Latest News

Wednesdays Child

Wednesday's Child - Junaya

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 10:26 PM CDT

Community

Harvesters hosting monthly mobile food pantry Tuesday

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:52 AM CDT
|
By Dylan Olsen
The monthly event will begin at nine in the Stormont Vail Event Center south parking lot.

Wednesdays Child

Wednesday’s Child - Andrew

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 10:52 PM CDT
Let’s get some fresh air with our Wednesday’s Child this week.His name is Andrew and he’s 11 years old.

Wednesdays Child

Wednesday's Child - Andrew

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 10:52 PM CDT

Wednesdays Child

Wednesday's Child - Andrew

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 10:59 PM CDT

Wednesdays Child

Wednesday's Child - Demarcus

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:03 PM CDT