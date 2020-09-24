Washburn’s indoor athletic facility on track for late October grand opening

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - About a year and a half after breaking ground in the spring of 2019, Washburn’s new $20.2 million indoor facility is just weeks away from completion.

“From the outside looking in, it’s impressive. Then when you come inside, it definitely has a wow factor," Washburn head football coach Craig Schurig said. “I’ve been in quite a few indoor facilities before and this is about as nice as I’ve been in.”

“It’s almost hard to put into words what this facility’s going to do for my program," head track & field and cross country coach Cameron Babb said.

In its 146,315 square-feet of floor space sits a 110-yard turf football field, adjacent to the only 200-meter banked track in the country across NCAA Division II.

Also inside: four batting cages, an athletic training room, and seating for 1,500 people.

“We’re gonna see a massive difference in all aspects of our program, recruiting, training, things we’ll be able to do especially through the indoor season that we haven’t been able to do so far," Babb said.

Along with in-house use, the Ichabods hope the facility brings in high-caliber meets and recruits from across the U.S.

“You’re bringing kids in on official visits, and you say hey, you can do the best training in the country here," Schurig said.

“The top recruits want to see that they’re going to be taken care of when they’re on campus for the next four or five years," Babb said. "Now with a facility like this, we can show them hey, our athletic department does support what we do and they want to give us the tools to be a good program. That’s going allow us to bring a lot of the best recruits from around the area and around the country.”

The facility is on track to be ready for use Oct. 31.

“I think it’s a jewel for Topeka," Schurig said. "Washburn University sits in the middle of the town, it’s a jewel of the city, the campus is amazing. This just puts another spectacular facility in Topeka.”

