WalletHub ranks states unemployment claims

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas ranks one of the worst states in unemployment claims in the last week and ranks in the average amount since the pandemic began.

WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across three metrics based on changes in unemployment claims.

“Just from last week it ranks toward the bottom, 49th out all 50 states plus D.C,” said WalletHub Analyst, Jill Gonzalez.

WalletHub ranks Kansas last when comparing last week’s unemployment claim filings to the start of the year, and 47th when comparing last week’s claims to the same week a year ago.

Gonzalez said, “For the average consumer, I think just seeing where you, seeing where you come or how far you’ve come in terms of pandemic and unemployment rates, can either be comforting or a wake-up call to your local authorities especially in an election year.”

A more positive trend -- overall, Kansas is in the middle of the pack looking over the last several months as it ranks 24th when comparing how it’s recovered.

Gonzalez said, “So that’s the silver lining I’d say for Kansas is that the industries that it relies on, are doing relatively well.”

WalletHub tracks the data week by week from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. She sees Kansas continuing to improve as winter approaches, since the state doesn’t heavily rely on tourism during the holiday season.

“We’re going to see, I think, some step back for certain states. Kansas is luckily not one of them,” she said. “I think a learning curve for almost every state was how outdated their unemployment systems were and in some cases are. So bringing that to your local authority’s attention, and it might not be the state of Kansas, but for your hometown, for your district, this is something that you might be able to get on a ballot.”

