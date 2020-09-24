TPS holds first full week of school

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools has hosted its first full week of school for its early learners.

Topeka Public Schools says it is near the end of its first full week of school for its early learners who have successfully transitioned into schools, bus routes have been finalized and staff is looking forward to seeing students.

TPS said its Parent Academy workshops have also started to ensure it offers training sessions on its technology platforms. It said schools are also hosting Parent Academy sessions respectively as needs become obvious in different areas.

According to the District, Jardine Elementary is hosting Parent Academy which focuses on math assignments, assessments and new tools and techniques for grades K-2 and a second session will be offered on Thursday nights from 3-5 p.m. It said it encourages families to contact school principals if there are any needs and schools stand ready to help as the community works together to successfully transition students back to school.

“We do believe most of our students learn best in a classroom with a teacher and we are working to ensure that happens for all students in ways that are safe for everyone,” said Superintendant Tiffany Anderson.

TPS said October is also National Principals Month and is asking parents to take time to celebrate with their children’s principal. It said this is an unusual year requiring principals and teachers to plan in new ways. It said school-level leaders are juggling more now than they have ever before and it wants to thank them for guiding staff members as it navigates the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.