Advertisement

TPS holds first full week of school

Topeka Public Schools welcome students back to school, teachers have been preparing to see their students in a new format.
Topeka Public Schools welcome students back to school, teachers have been preparing to see their students in a new format.(wibw)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools has hosted its first full week of school for its early learners.

Topeka Public Schools says it is near the end of its first full week of school for its early learners who have successfully transitioned into schools, bus routes have been finalized and staff is looking forward to seeing students.

TPS said its Parent Academy workshops have also started to ensure it offers training sessions on its technology platforms. It said schools are also hosting Parent Academy sessions respectively as needs become obvious in different areas.

According to the District, Jardine Elementary is hosting Parent Academy which focuses on math assignments, assessments and new tools and techniques for grades K-2 and a second session will be offered on Thursday nights from 3-5 p.m. It said it encourages families to contact school principals if there are any needs and schools stand ready to help as the community works together to successfully transition students back to school.

“We do believe most of our students learn best in a classroom with a teacher and we are working to ensure that happens for all students in ways that are safe for everyone,” said Superintendant Tiffany Anderson.

TPS said October is also National Principals Month and is asking parents to take time to celebrate with their children’s principal. It said this is an unusual year requiring principals and teachers to plan in new ways. It said school-level leaders are juggling more now than they have ever before and it wants to thank them for guiding staff members as it navigates the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Auburn-Washburn finds compromise for football game against Junction City

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Auburn-Washburn School District has found a compromise for student attendance at Friday night’s football game.

News

Gov. Kelly attends Gold Star Families Memorial Monument unveiling

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly will be attending the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument unveiling on Friday and will declare Sept. 27 as Gold Star Mother’s and Family Day.

News

Senate passes U.S. SAFE WEB reauthorization

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Senators Moran and Blumenthal are applauding the U.S. Senate for its passage of the U.S. SAFE WEB reauthorization.

News

Kansas schools receive national honors

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Six Kansas schools have received National Blue Ribbon School Honors.

Latest News

Coronavirus

KDHE adds Aruba to its travel quarantine list

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has added Aruba to its travel quarantine list.

Coronavirus

Shawnee Co. falls in COVID-19 moderate zone, Stormont Vail sees uptick

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Shawnee County Community Transmission and Severity Scorecard for COVID-19 shows the county’s transmission rate is declining, however, Stormont Vail says it has seen its COVID-19 positive testing rate at above 10% for the second day in a row.

National

Royals’ Alex Gordon to retire after 14 years

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The Kansas City Royals announced Thursday that Alex Gordon is retring “after 14 years of hard work and dedication” to the team.

News

KDOT looks for comments on STIP amendment

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Transportation is looking for comments on its new Statewide Transportation Improvement Program amendment.

News

Trump Administration invests in Rural Kansas energy efficiency improvements

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Trump Administration has invested over $354,000 in energy efficiency improvements in Rural Kansas, helping 17 small businesses and agricultural producers lower their energy costs.

News

Fort Riley reopens Trooper Access Control Point

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
On Monday, Fort Riley will reopen the Trooper Access Control Point.