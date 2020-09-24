Advertisement

TPD investigates early morning shooting in NW Topeka

(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened a little after 1:20 a.m. in Northwest Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department says it responded to reports of a shotting around 1:22 a.m. on Thursday morning on the 1900 block of NW Lyman Rd. in the Meadowood Manufactured Home Community.

TPD said when officers arrived they found an adult male suffering from what they believed to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

According to officers, the victim said the suspects fled the scene before their arrival.

TPD said the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made currently.

Anyone with information on the shooting should email telltpd@topeka.org or call Crime Stopper at 785-234-0007.

