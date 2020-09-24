Thursday forecast: Warming back up with sunny skies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 80s today with many spots in the 90s tomorrow and Saturday as some late summer heat returns to the forecast. A cold front brings cooler temperatures for Sunday and it’ll feel more like early to mid Fall Sunday through Monday while it’ll feel more like late Fall Wednesday and Thursday.

There does remain differences in the computer models on our weather pattern beginning on Sunday. One model is producing rain on Sunday afternoon as a cold front pushes through. Right now will continue to keep the forecast dry until there’s more consistency in the models but will increase the cloud coverage to partly sunny.

There also remains uncertainty for next work week when it comes to the temperature forecast. One model has 60s on Monday while the other model has 70s. There also remains differences in the models for Tuesday as well. Highs are expected to be in the 60s Wednesday but the matter of low 60s or upper 60s is still in question. Same holds true for Thursday. Despite differences in the temperatures, models keep the week dry and generally mostly sunny.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 80s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows around 60°. South winds around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. Winds S 10-20 mph.

Another hot day with highs in the low-mid 90s on Saturday with gusts 20-30 mph. If you’re curious about humidity, IF there is a heat index factor it’ll only be 1-3° above the actual air temperature.

With cooler weather coming in on Sunday and continuing the cool down each day for the work week we’ll eventually be talking about lows in the 40s (possibly 30s) and highs in the 60s while remaining dry with the exception of possibly Sunday.

Taking Action:

AC recommended from Friday afternoon through Saturday evening

With one model indicating rain for the first time this week on Sunday it’s not a guarantee but if you were planning any outdoor activities you may have to consider a Plan B to be inside IF it actually does rain.

With low confidence on the temperature forecast Sunday through next week, stay updated on the forecast. There is a possibility of some areas starting in the 30s next Thursday morning and the low but possible chance it’s cool enough to produce patchy frost. We’ll keep you updated to the possibility as we get closer.



Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.