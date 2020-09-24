Advertisement

Special Board of Education meeting focuses on how to make collective decisions

USD 383: Manhattan-Ogden Board of Education held special board meeting Wednesday evening
By Becky Goff
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - USD 383 Manhattan held a special board meeting Wednesday evening after an online petition for in-person learning garnered more than a thousand signatures.

A leadership specialist from the Kansas association of school boards presented activities to help the board members work to better serve the students of the school district.

Board members were asked to identify strengths and weaknesses with the current hybrid model and explain what changes could be made to make a collective decision.

“Just to open your minds a little bit, to understand why certain people have different, and I guess what I hope you understand is just because somebody doesn’t believe the way I do, they didn’t pay me to say this, doesn’t mean they’re a bad person.” Kansas Association of School Boards, Leadership Specialist, Gary Sechrist says.

There was no decision made regarding learning models, as this was a work session only. The next regularly scheduled Board of Education business meeting is Wednesday October 7th.

